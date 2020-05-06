‘I am healed’: Paulo Dybala confirms Covid-19 recovery



Argentina and Juventus footballer Paulo Dybala (Reuters/File Photo)

Argentina and Juventus footballer Paulo Dybala on Wednesday completely recovered from Covid-19 almost over a month after being diagnosed with the virus.

“Many people talked in the past weeks … but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care,” tweeted the 26-year-old.

Dybala was among the three Juventus players, who tested positive for the virus along with Italy defender Daniele Rugani and France’s Blaise Matuidi. Rugani and World Cup winner Matuidi recovered mid-April.

Dybala was diagnosed on March 22, along with his girlfriend Oriana, who recovered sooner from the disease which has killed nearly 30,000 people in Italy.

Dybala also posted a picture of himself on Instagram with his arms outstretched looking at the sky: “My face says it all, I’m finally cured from Covid-19.”

Italian champions Juventus also confirmed that their Argentine star had recovered.

“Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results,” Juventus said in a statement.

“The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime.”

