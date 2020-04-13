‘I am Sunny Kaushal first,’ says the Bhangra Paa Le actor on being addressed as Vicky Kaushal’s brother [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Sunny Kaushal, who made his Bollywood debut with a comedy film called Sunshine Music Tours and Travels, is taking one step at a time toward acting glory. After making his debut, the actor featured in a short film, followed by a stint in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Gold provided a good boost to his acting career. After the film’s success, Sunny again did a short film and later went on to feature in Bhangra Paa Le, which unfortunately did not do well at the box office. Even with The Forgotten Army, Sunny got his due and won praises from the audience as well as critics for his performance, but the web series, again, failed to make the kind of impact that other shows on OTT platforms have. Now, the actor is looking forward to two more big projects and then, he may finally witness his ‘I-have-arrived moment’ in the industry. Also Read – Vicky Kaushal posts a lazy selfie and brother Sunny Kaushal says, ‘Uth ja!! Mummy bol rahi hai dusting karni hai’

Watch Bollywoodlife’s exclusive interview with Sunny Kaushal here:

It is a well-known fact that Sunny Kaushal is the younger brother of Vicky Kaushal, who has tasted massive success with his film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Hence, many a time, people tend to address Sunny as Vicky’s brother. And while Sunny Kaushal is completely okay with that fact, the actor feels that there are always two sides to being known as someone’s friend, brother or boyfriend. Also Read – Throwback Thursday: Can you guess these siblings from THIS childhood picture?

In an exclusive Instagram live chat with us, we asked Sunny if being known as Vicky’s brother bothers him or not, to which he said, “There are two sides to this. Frankly, first of all, why people don’t like it is because before being someone’s brother or son, I am myself, I am Sunny Kaushal first. Of course, it’s a proud thing that Vicky has achieved so much that I can be known by his name.” Also Read – The Forgotten Army web series review: A forgettable retelling of unforgettable sacrifice and valour

Sharing another aspect to it, the Bhangra Paa Le actor added, “At the same time, it is not a savouring feeling also because somewhere, you’ll prefer someone to call you with your name, too. But, I also understand that it is a journey that you have to take, and a learning you have to take through the process. That’s probably how you grow.”

The actor, however, maintained that he doesn’t mind being called Vicky‘s brother at all. “I don’t mind at all, but yaar, ye hota hain na ki main Sunny hu pehle (my friend, it also matter that I am Sunny first),” he signed off.

On the work front, Sunny Kaushal will next be seen in Hurdang and Shiddat.

