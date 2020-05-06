media_play

I Catch Killers podcast goes behind the scenes of the Lindt Cafe siege

Former detective Gary Jubelin has sat down with retired detective chief inspector Angelo Memmolo to provide a ‘behind the scenes’ insight into the fatal Lindt Café siege.

The retired detective – who ran the siege investigation – reveals it was one of the toughest jobs he’s ever had.

Mr Memmolo discusses the case and many more on Mr Jubelin’s latest episode of his podcast; ‘I Catch Killers’.