‘I Did Ask Her If She Was Alright’: Saif Ali Khan Recalls Consoling Sara Post Love Aaj Kal Failure

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were last seen in Imtiaz Ali‘s Love Aaj Kal, which was a remake of his own film with the same name, that featured Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. While Love Aaj Kal, which came 10 years ago still stays fresh in our hearts, the recent film couldn’t create the same magic. In Saif’s recent interview with Film Companion‘s Anupama Chopra, he finally opened up on the failure of the new film and also talked about how he consoled his daughter post that.

In conversation with Anupama Chopra, he said—

I did message her and ask if she’s alright. Of course, it’s a romantic and nice fatherly notion (to hold your daughter’s hand through hardships), but I don’t think it’s really needed. I think she’s quite tough and smart and she gets it. And I told her, you have to go through this.

When he was asked as to why Sara chose to do the film, Saif speculated, “You must have liked something, you might have liked someone; the director or the producer. Not much has to go wrong for it to go wrong… You have to keep working through it.”

Sara’s film Love Aaj Kal failed to meet people’s expectation. The movie didn’t do well at the box office as well. It was her third film after Kedarnath and Simmba.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of David Dhawan helmed Coolie No.1 starring opposite Varun Dhawan. She has also been roped in Anand L.Rai’s Atrang Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tollywood superstar Dhanush.