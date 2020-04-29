‘I Didn’t Think I’ll Feel So Broken’ — Angrezi Medium Director Homi Adajania Mourns Irrfan Khan’s Demise

Today is a sad day as one of the most beloved actors of the Indian film industry, Irrfan Khan, breathed his last. His friends, family and his millions of fans are mourning the loss of a gem and we are all equally gutted to think we can never see him back on the big screen again. The actor’s last outing was Homi Adajania‘s Angrezi Medium. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, the films was revoked from the theatres and is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Being his last ever film, we can only imagine what an extremely emotional day this would be for everyone involved in the project. Especially for director Homi Adajania. He is the last filmmaker to have gotten to work with Irrfan and he took to his Instagram to pen a note mourning the actor’s death. He writes that as friends, they used to actually joke about Irrfan’s death. Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and shot for Angrezi Medium while he was undergoing treatment and recuperating. Homi says that though he was expecting to hear the news for a while, he still feels completely broken.

Have a look at his post:

We agree with Homi when he says Irrfan never needed to be a star because he “shone brighter than anything in the universe.”

Irrfan plays a single father to Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium who would go to any length to fulfil his daughter’s dreams of studying in London. The innocence and honesty with which he portrayed that character made all our hearts so full.

A report released by his family and spokesperson read: “Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.”

We also pray for his soul to rest in peace.