I fear Tokyo delay will hit medal bid, says Max Whitlock 

Going from globe-trotting gymnast to stay-at-home dad was not part of Max Whitlock’s career plan for at least another four years.

It certainly was not in his thinking for 2020, when he was preparing for weeks away from his family, travelling for competitions and training camps before this summer’s scheduled trip to Tokyo, where he would look to retain his two Olympics titles.

But since the coronavirus lockdown and postponement of the Games, Whitlock has spent more time practising his parenting skills than refining his routines.

And whether it is building sandcastles or baking brownies, Great Britain’s golden boy admits he has loved taking time off his pommel horse to horse around with his daughter Willow.

‘I am usually away from home a lot so it’s been great to be here and spending all this time with my wife Leah and Willow,’ says Whitlock, whose one-year old girl has also been a cameo star in his hit home work-out videos.

‘Finding different ways to be creative and entertain Willow has been so much fun. It’s nice to just play with her and take your mind off other things.

‘She is a huge distraction. It is the best thing in the world. I know we are stuck at home at the moment, but I love being at home.’

If extra family time has been the positive to come out of the postponement of the Olympics for Whitlock, he knows there are precious few others. He will turn 28 in 2021 and while sports people would usually be approaching their peak at that age, most gymnasts are passed their prime.

Whitlock remains confident there is plenty of life left in him and he has always planned to carry on until the Games in Paris in 2024. Yet he openly accepts the extra year-long wait to Tokyo does his medal hopes more harm than good – admitting he was ‘gutted’ when the Olympics were delayed.

‘I was really pleased with my results last year and it put me in quite a confident position going into this year,’ says Whitlock, who retained his pommel horse title at the 2019 World Championships.

‘But I am getting older in the sport. Every year it’s getting harder. Recovery has become more difficult every single year. That is in the back of my head – next year genetics will become even more difficult for me.

‘It will play a part, 100 per cent, but I am a person that loves a challenge. The target in Tokyo doesn’t change – it just feels like a long time away now. And my plan was always to carry on to Paris and go to four Olympics, and that is still the case.’

If age is now against Whitlock, so, he says, is the switch from being the hunter to the hunted, as younger gymnasts are queuing up to try and knock the Brit off his golden perch.

‘When I was young and chasing, that mindset is 100 times easier,’ he explains to Sportsmail from his home in Upminster, East London. ‘When you are chasing, you have nothing to lose. Now I am expected to produce a gold-medal routine every single time.

‘Retaining titles instead of chasing them is a million times harder and a lot of my rivals are a lot younger. But it’s also swings and roundabouts because the experience I have had in all these major championships helps massively as well.

‘I feel very lucky to be in a position where I have outdone any expectations I ever had and outdone all my dreams. When I go forward, I try and have that in the back of my mind.’

Certainly, August 14, 2016 will never leave Whitlock’s mind. That was the day in Rio when he became Britain’s first ever gymnastics Olympic champion, winning two gold medals in two hours, in the floor and pommel.

Whitlock’s second success was watched by 10.4million people live on the BBC and off the back of that new-found fame he launched his own business, Max Whitlock Gymnastics, with the aim of engaging one million children in the sport by 2022.

‘Our sport has come from a place where not many people watched it, to in Rio where my apparatus final was one of the most watched at the Olympics,’ he says.

‘After Rio, the influx of kids knocking on gym doors was incredible. The interest just blew up and it’s amazing to be a part of the rise of the sport.

‘But a big problem is the lack of facilities and coaches. There are gym clubs out there with two to three-year waiting lists and that is a real shame because it could lead to kids turning round and never trying the sport.

‘We are trying to help with that and get youngsters involved. We are running our programme through the leisure centre where I train, but hopefully we can progress to purpose-built facilities and eventually produce Olympians. That is our dream.

‘When I transition out of the sport, I definitely want to stay within gymnastics and help with that side of things.’

Even during lockdown, Whitlock has been doing his bit to inspire the next generation, including his ‘Gymnastics with Max’ home sessions, the first of which attracted more than 30,000 viewers on YouTube.

And he adds: ‘I wanted to do something for the gymnastics community, so they can join me live and we can do a session together. Hopefully it can help a lot of parents and give their kids something to do.

‘It is also keeping me fit. If this was 2019 and the Olympics in 2020 were still going ahead, I wouldn’t be taking a long time off, so I can’t afford to do that now.

‘At the moment I am being creative with what I am doing at home. I can do loads of fitness stuff even without equipment and I’ve got the pommel set up in my garden right now.

‘Doing a little bit every day during this time will help me massively so when we do go back to normality, I can get straight back into training.

‘I just need to be clever with what I do in the interim period towards a prolonged target. As an athlete you need to be adaptable, and that’s what we need to be now.’