‘I felt like I was in the movie’: Samsung slashed the price of this 55-inch curved 4K TV to just $500

Go immersive with the Samsung 55-inch Class Curved Smart 4K UHD TV (RU7300). (Photo: Samsung) More

If it’s time to upgrade that TV you’ve spent the majority of the last month in front of, we have a deal you absolutely can’t miss. The Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (RU7300) has a showstopping curved screen — and it’s on sale for $500, or $50 off.

Curved vs. flat

The difference between a curved TV and flat TV is, of course, the shape. While both can deliver impressive picture quality, a curved TV can make you feel like you’re right in the middle of the movie, TV show, or video game. This is why curved TVs are considered more immersive compared to their flat counterparts, even if the comparisons are slight.

It also makes the TV seem bigger than it actually is, thanks to a large 55-inch 4K display. The picture quality, due to this model’s 4K resolution and HDR (High Dynamic Range) setting, can still draw in viewers, even if they’re not sitting close to the screen.

“The curved design is wonderful and really pulls one into the picture, even when not sitting directly in front of the TV,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The picture is gorgeous and we have been really enjoying the 4K experience. Unlike our previous Samsung Smart TV, this one comes right on and is ready to stream.”

Get the Samsung 55-inch Class Curved Smart 4K UHD TV RU7300 for just $500 (Photo: Samsung) More

How it stacks up

Sure, there are some who believe that there is no difference between a curved and flat TV. Watching your favorite movies and TV shows looks just as impressive in both formats, while a curved TV is more aesthetically pleasing in your living room. Simply put, it just looks better.

By comparison, this flat Samsung 55-inch Class Smart 4K UHD TV (NU6900) is similar, but cheaper— it’s $350 (was $380). Both curved and flat TVs have the same picture quality with an Ultra HD resolution and HDR settings for vivid and bright color contrast with deeper black levels, as well as the same size and refresh rate (60Hz) with Motion Rate 120 upscaling, but it seems like some Samsung shoppers prefer the curved model instead because of that immersive look and feel.

“I was hesitant to get a curved screen TV, but I have absolutely no regrets! The picture clarity is outstanding,” shared a Samsung reviewer. “I had watched a movie the night before I purchased this TV and had to watch it again to see the difference. Everything was so clear and detailed that I felt like I was in the movie. It was strange in a good way. The sound is clear without having to turn it up too high.”

Additionally, the Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV has more bells and whistles than the flatscreen— with smart-home features via Alexa and Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2 smartphone mirroring built-in. This means you can stream whatever’s on your Apple iPhone on the curved model, while you can’t on the flat one. Both, however, comes with video streaming, so you can watch Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Now and more without getting a separate streaming device like a Roku, Apple TV or Chromecast.

Bottom line

For just $500, this Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV gives you an immersive viewing experience without sacrificing picture quality or features like video streaming and smart home compatibility out-of-the-box. This curved model might not be for everyone, but if you want to watch TV in a big way, then this might be a good pick for you—and it ships free.