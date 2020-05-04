I For India Concert: Shah Rukh Khan & Son AbRam Perform Together, Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Rishi Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan; Amitabh Bachchan (Source: Instagram | @iamsrk, @amitabhbachchan)

While we are all fighting the COVID-19 battles from inside our homes, it is also our duty to try and do our bit to help the frontline workers and the less privileged in surviving this pandemic. In order to do that, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar decided to unite the entire Indian film industry for a charity concert from their own homes. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Will Smith, Priyanka Chopra and The Jonas Brothers among many other eminent personalities were a part of the concert and entertained the audience for a good cause.

Shah Rukh ended the Facebook live with a super cool performance with son AbRam Khan. It was honestly my favourite among all of them! The super cute father-son duo sang the song, Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega, composed by rapper Badshah and penned by lyricist Sainee Raj. SRK starts by saying that he cannot sing to save his life and thanks everyone for taking a chance and listening to him. AbRam, also makes an appearance and the duo dished some super cute dance moves together! Towards the end, when the actor states he could go for “one more”, AbRam hilariously says, “Papa, enough now”.

Have a look at the video:

Madhuri Dixit Nene also gave a beautiful performance with her son, Arin Nene. She sang Ed Sheeran‘s Perfect, while her son played the piano.

Check it out:

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a heartfelt tribute to his friend and colleague, the late Rishi Kapoor, talking about all the times he spent with him, and about the legacy RishiJi has left behind.

It is so great to see the entire industry come together in such tough times and spread some love, light and cheer!