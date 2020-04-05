‘I fully support the #9pm9minute initiative of PM Narendra Modi,’ says Vivek Dahiya [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus Pandemic is growing in India and everyone is worried. Today, our PM Narendra Modi has told people to switch off lights at nine pm for nine minutes. This is a show of solidarity for India’s fight against the dreaded pandemic. Vivek Dahiya in an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Bollywood Life said, “I fully support this initiative. We need to show solidarity with every move that unites us in this fight against the coronavirus. I remember I had tweeted when people took out processions in the name of Janta Curfew but I would like to tell people that whatever you do, stay put at home. The coronavirus has not gone, we should not celebrate now.” Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS that she is enjoying staying at home

The actor also spoke about how he is connected with friends via technology. “I have friends all over. We stay in touch through video conferencing. I am not too worried as everyone is taking good care and we keep on updating each other,” he said. He also said that he would urge every fan to stay safe and keep their loved ones protected. “Make sure your parents and grandparents stay indoors. Our elders need to take every precaution possible. Do not get close to them just after you have come home from outside. Make sure you sanitize yourself,” stated Vivek. Also Read – State of Siege 26/11 trailer: Arjan Bajwa and Arjun Bijlani go all guns blazing in the action-thriller

He is spending his quarantine time quite productively. “I was looking for some free time since a while long. I have been reading and watching a lot of content on the web. It is good to learn something new,” he said. The couple have recently moved into a new home and are busy doing up the place. “Honestly, I am not bored at all. At home, I have kept some equipment so I can work out. This is just a phase,” the handsome actor signs off. Also Read – Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is elated as she gets to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.