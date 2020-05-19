‘I Had Lost Interest In Food’ — Kriti Sanon On Gaining Weight For Her Role In Mimi

Sometimes, actors have to go through quite a tedious transformation process in order to get into the skin of the character — both physically and mentally. Kriti Sanon‘s next film, Mimi required her to gain a few pounds in order to play the role of a pregnant woman. Opening up about the process, she says it wasn’t easy for her to put on those extra kilos.

Talking about how she gained 15 kilos for the film, Kriti told IANS:

We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn’t want the character to have a chiseled face.

The actress explains that it was her very high metabolism that made it difficult for her to put on weight. She went on to explain:

Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even Yoga! I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice

As a girl who also has high metabolism, I can vouch for the fact that gaining weight is a task.

Mimi is a story directed by Laxman Utekar about a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa. It follows how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple.

Talking about how she got on board the project, Kriti revealed in a live chat on the Helo app: Mimi is the only film which I said yes after hearing the idea but not the script. When I heard the script later, I realised the role has a lot to offer to me as an actor.

I sure can’t wait to see Kriti in this movie! What about you guys?