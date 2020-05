I have been craving a great fantasy series for some time now- and stumbled over the ๐ƒ๐š๐ž๐ฏ๐š๐›๐š๐ ๐“๐ซ๐ข๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ last week AND I LOVE IT SO MUCH!!!!!!!! If you love fantasy and havenโ€™t read this trilogy yet please put this on your TBR now- the final book comes out next month, and it will be hitting Netflix as a series! โœจโ €

Iโ€™ve been listening on audio while working, & over the weekend on my stories you would have seen me testing out these FEM earphones from @sudio while doing housework and baking. ๐ŸŽงโ €

I usually use headphones when working but itโ€™s a pain getting up and down from the desk and taking them out / forgetting and ripping them out- but I was skeptical with wireless. โ €

I am really happy to report that the FEM actually stay in without feeling like they might fall out & I can take calls for work & pause/ fast forward without using my phone – meaning I can move around as much as I need, uninterrupted. ๐Ÿคโ €

They also claimed to be noise cancelling & I was really shocked that they were!! – I barely heard the high action scenes from the movie hubby was watching yesterday while I finished up City of Bones! โ €

You can get 15% off any of @sudio products with ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต๐˜„๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฑ & if you order now they are offering a free tote + (always) free delivery. โ €

