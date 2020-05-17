‘I have retired my AirPods:’ Anker wireless earbuds are marked down to just $50

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re always on-the-go, you know how hard it is to find a great pair of wireless earbuds that don’t break the bank, look cool, and seamlessly pair with your phone. While Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds have amazing audio, they’re expensive.

However, we came across a top-rated (yet wallet-friendly) pair with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds—which are on sale for just $50, or $10 off, thanks to Amazon’s special on-page coupon.

While the Anker Soundcore Life P2s don’t automatically sync to your smartphone, the earbuds will sync seamlessly as soon as you turn them on instead of when you open the charging case like with the Apple AirPods for iPhone users. While they’re a little bit slower to sync compared to AirPods, they’re far cheaper and arguably more stylish.

Meanwhile, these buds also don’t have touch controls, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing—you’ll avoid accidentally turning off your music every time you tuck your hair behind your ear or adjust their fit.

The Soundcore Life P2s last up to 40 hours on a single charge and also offer noise-reduction and cancelation. If you’re looking for a “more bang for your buck” alternative to the Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds, then these affordable wireless earbuds might just do the trick for you. In fact, multiple shoppers shared that they retired their AirPods in favor of these guys!

And finally, the Anker Soundcore Life P2s have something that AirPods and Galaxy Buds don’t have—they’re IPX7 Waterproof, so you can drop these wireless earbuds in up to three feet of water and they’re still going to work. This means you can wear them in the rain and during a workout — or, as one shopper shared, in the shower.

This podcast-obsessed reviewer added, “The waterproofing is great! I love listening to a podcast/audiobook while getting ready, and I just jump in the shower without missing a beat.”

You won’t find better headphones for as low a price.

