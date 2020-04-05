‘I hope we become better versions of ourselves after this lockdown’

Aparshakti Khurana hopes that the coronavirus lockdown will teach people to stay the “nice human beings they have been” during this crisis. He says, “A couple of months back, our Capital was burning. We needed a pandemic to bring us together. People have learnt the lesson the hard way and I hope this brings the necessary change in all of us. I hope all of we come out as a better version of ourselves after the lockdown. This is a test of time and we have to come out stronger.”

Housebound like the rest of us, the actor says he’s doing his best to keep himself busy. “I have always been a foodie, so I wanted to learn to cook what I like to eat. I am taking cooking lessons. The other day, I made kaale chaane and it turned out pretty well. I also learnt to make butter chicken. My domestic help, Shiva, is helping me hone my skills. Thanks to technology, I am also taking some online narrations,” the actor says, adding how he unintentionally started an online game of Antakshari on his Instagram.

Khurrana says, “My wife (Akriti Khurana) would complain about me not taking out time for myself, and right now, I feel this small pause in all our lives has really made us know ourselves better. I just called a school friend after 14 years and took his mother’s number for her nimbu ka achar recipe. Another school friend in the UK has made a Whatsapp group for the entire batch and in a week’s time we have 74 people out of the 90 on it. It’s really nostalgic.”