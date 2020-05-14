“I Liked To Be Pursued & Wooed”

Kiara Advani (Source: Instagram | @kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani had a great 2019 for sure with both Kabir Singh and Good Newwz doing extremely well at the box office. And she has many projects up her sleeve too. Other than Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar. She also has a solo film called Indoo Ki Jawaani. The story revolves around love in the time of dating apps. Talking about the same to Mumbai Mirror, Kiara disclosed what kind of love she’s looking for in real life.

She said:

I am old-school when it comes to love. I like to be pursued and wooed, meet someone in more than a digital way. I am a die-hard romantic and believe in true love.

She further added that she’d rather meet someone face to face and is someone who believes in true love. On being asked about her opinion on dating apps and if she had ever used one of them she said being a celebrity she hasn’t.

No, I have never been on a dating app and now, it wouldn’t be convenient. Being a known person has its drawbacks.

Having said that she further added that dating apps are the way forward and how she knows so many people who’ve met their significant other online. Meanwhile, talking about Indoo Ki Jawaani, the actress revealed that she plays a small-town girl that discovers online dating and mentions that her idea of love is similar to that of her on-screen character. The film also stars Aditya Seal in a pivotal role.