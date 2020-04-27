‘I Remember Being Really Happy On The Sets Of Ta Ra Rum Pum’ — Rani Mukerji 

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan from Ta Ra Rum Pum; Rani Mukerji (Source: Instagram | @yrf, @sabyasachioffical)

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Ta Ra Rum Pum was honestly one of my favourite movies growing up! Be it the story, the acting and the iconic songs, it was a movie the whole family loved watching! The 2007 sports-drama was set in the backdrop of car racing in USA, where Saif played a racing prodigy. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was shot in the United States and on its 13th anniversary today, Rani reminisces about the lovely time she had shooting this project.

Rani says:

Ta Ra Rum Pum was a very, very lovely shooting experience for me because we shot in America, in New York, for nearly 3 months. I was there for 3 months at a stretch and it was lovely living in New York around that time shooting the film. We had two little angels – Ali and Angelina (who played the roles of Priya and Ranveer – Saif and Rani’s on-screen kids) and I was single at that point of time but to actually play a mother of these 2 children really got my motherly instincts out.

For the uninitiated, Rani married Aditya Chopra in 2014, and has a daughter named Adira who was born in 2015.

Rani says that today, when she re-watches the film with her daughter, Adira, it feels so amazing! She adds that the film was loved and adored by parents and children alike because it had car racing and a universal theme of overcoming all odds together as a family.

She further adds:

It’s a very nice warm lovely story and I think I connected with the film and the story a lot at that time. It was a very sweet story about this couple who has children and how they fight the odds. I think crisis like these brings families closer and I think that’s a very special part of the story.



As children, I remember loving the animation that was incorporated in the film with the theme song! Rani says she thoroughly enjoyed the animation in the film, which was indeed way ahead of its times in Bollywood. She says the animation song (Ta Ra Rum Pum) with the teddy bears is one of her favourite songs and was also one of her first ever animation songs!

And how can we not talk about her amazing on-screen rapport with Saif Ali Khan? Rani and Saif also did Hum Tum together, which was a blockbuster hit!

Talking about Saif, she says:

Of course, having Saif with me as a co actor was wonderful! It’s always a blast working with him. Also, Victor Banerjee played my father in the film and it was wonderful having him on set and to be working with him. It was overall a great experience and I remember being really, really happy on the sets of Ta Ra Rum Pum!

That happiness indeed translated so well on screen! Given everyone’s at home during the lockdown, this is one movie you can definitely revisit!