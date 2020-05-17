I Rewatched The First Episode Of “Gossip Girl” And, Whoa Nelly, It Was Something Else
XOXO, problematic teen storylines.
I love Gossip Girl — Blair Waldorf is one of my style icons — but I’m also aware that the show had some moments that ranged from suspect to totally bonkers.
Ever since the TikTok youths have been watching GG and providing hilarious commentary, I thought to myself, Huh, when was the last time I watched the pilot?
So what better time than now to rewatch the first episode of Gossip Girl and see how it holds up?
OK, right off the bat, Serena van der Woodsen arriving at Grand Central Station to the tune of “Young Folks” by Peter Bjorn and John was a cultural reset.
IDK who’s more uncomf at Rufus asking his kids about their mother taking him back — the audience or a pre-emo Jenny Humphrey.
What, pray tell, was the point of this party that Eleanor was throwing in her home?
Ah yes, to subtly criticize her daughter while simultaneously showing her off to her fashion colleagues.
Chuck…is deadass…drinking hard liquor…with parents in the other room. I…OK.
Early primer for Dan being Gossip Girl.
Love the casual Smallville ad. #CrossPromo
“A prescription drug problem.” Aim high, Chucky boy.
I wonder if Serena charged that underaged martini to her hotel room.
Chuck just casually watching his friends have sex…
Don’t you just love when your parents force you to date a girl to further their careers?
Eleanor Waldorf: mother of the year, everyone!
“It’s a party. Things happen.” I cannot make this up, folks.
Chuck Bass, the creep and the criminal, ending this episode with a thinly veiled threat is, unfortunately, on brand.
In conclusion, the parents are trash, the morals of these kids are shady at best, and Chuck Bass belongs in prison…and yet, I kept coming back for more, week after week.
