‘I told her like a fairytale,’ Juhi Parmar REVEALS how she broke the divorce news to daughter Samairra | Bollywood Life

Juhi Parmar is a doting single mother but the actress has not stopped her ex-husband, Sachin Shroff from meeting their 7-year-old daughter, Samairra. Juhi and Sachin married in 2009 but filed for divorce in 2018 after nine years of marriage. They separated in January 2018 and were granted a divorce in July the same year. Now, years after the Tantra actress opened up as to how she broke the news of divorce to her then 5-year-old daughter.

Juhi Parmar who rose to fame as Kumkum from Kumkum Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan said that she revealed the separation in the form of a fairy tale. "Samairra has been a very understanding kid. She has never made me uncomfortable with her questions. I broke the news about my divorce or separation to her a year and a half back, I told her like a fairytale. She understood how princesses live happily ever after. She understood that it is our reality. She knows that she has a single parent and in true sense more than single parenting, we are triple parenting her as my parents stay with me and they look after her," Juhi told Times of India.

Back when Juhi and Sachin were going through the cooling period, there were a lot of fights and arguments between the two. However, now the actress revealed is that all is good between them and Sachin can meet Samairra anytime he wants to. "She can talk and meet her father anytime she wants. Sachin can meet her anytime he wants. Everything is nice and positive. Sachin and I are great friends now. So, when we all are in a happy space there is no scope of feeling that something is lacking. It's just that there's a situation where things are like this but what matters is we have risen above that situation to live in a happy space."

