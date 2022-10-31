 Posted in Latest News

“I want to help Humanity,” Elon Musk Reveals Reasons for Buying Twitter

 October 31, 2022  Leave a Comment on “I want to help Humanity,” Elon Musk Reveals Reasons for Buying Twitter
Elon MuSK Twitter

After Twitter’s acquisition on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed reasons why he decided to buy the micro-blogging platform.

The billionaire revealed this in a short write-up addressed to Twitter advertisers.

Recall that Elon Musk had until Friday to complete the $44bn (£38bn) takeover of Twitter or risk going to trial.

However, explaining some of the reasons he bought Twitter, Elon Musk said it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

Musk wrote, ‘I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.’

“The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,”

“I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

Twitter
Twitter

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.