“I want to help Humanity,” Elon Musk Reveals Reasons for Buying Twitter

After Twitter’s acquisition on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed reasons why he decided to buy the micro-blogging platform.

The billionaire revealed this in a short write-up addressed to Twitter advertisers.

Recall that Elon Musk had until Friday to complete the $44bn (£38bn) takeover of Twitter or risk going to trial.

However, explaining some of the reasons he bought Twitter, Elon Musk said it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

Musk wrote, ‘I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.’

“The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,”

“I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”