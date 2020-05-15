‘I will crack the puzzle and beat Floyd’: Conor McGregor vows to topple Mayweather

Conor McGregor has reignited talk of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather after being praised by Mike Tyson for his display in 2017, despite losing.

UFC star McGregor has only ever fought once in the boxing ring when he took on Mayweather at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Then 29, the Irishman lost to the then-39-year-old Mayweather via TKO in the 10th round.

Conor McGregor insists he would beat Floyd Mayweather should they have a boxing rematch

In 2017, the UFC star engaged in his first-ever boxing bout when he fought Mayweather

McGregor eventually lost to Mayweather – tasting defeat after the 10th round in Las Vegas

However, nearly three years on McGregor believes his boxing skills have only improved and insists he would beat the American – who boasted a 50-0 record before retirement.

McGregor’s comments come off the back of Tyson calling him a ‘bad motherf*****’ for lasting 10 rounds with Mayweather in his first-ever professional fight.

‘Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd,’ McGregor tweeted.

‘I promise my life on it. It is great to see you back Iron Mike.’

McGregor’s post was accompanied with a love heart emoji and a clip of Tyson speaking highly about him.

Despite the defeat, boxing legend Mike Tyson has recently praised McGregor for his display

McGregor reciprocated the kind words with this tweet hailing the boxing heavyweight legend

The video is from the 53-year-old American’s podcast show Hotboxin with Mike Tyson – with Thursday’s episode seeing him discuss matters with UFC heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou.

Speaking about McGregor on that show, former heavyweight champion Tyson said: ‘Listen, he never really had a boxing match in his life. He went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter of the last 100 years in boxing.

‘Look what he had to fight against and look what he did when he fought against it.

‘Imagine a guy who never had a boxing match and then he was boxing with me. He’s gone 10 rounds and we’re fighting – that’s a bad motherf*****’. His first fight… that’s the winner of the fight – it should have been a one or two round-fight.

‘Floyd should have took it easy but he had to sweat. Conor should have panicked but he kept his cool.’