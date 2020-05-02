‘I Will Never Lie to You,’ McEnany Says in First White House Briefing

Ms. McEnany, a Harvard Law School graduate whose last job was working as a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, pitched herself as part of a new guard in the West Wing. She said she — along with Alyssa Farah, the communications director, and Ben Williamson, another communications adviser who joined the White House as part of a reorganization instituted by Mark Meadows, the new chief of staff — is committed to fostering a new era of transparency with the news media.