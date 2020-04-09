I wouldn’t mind dying playing something that I love: Viv Richards on not wearing helmet



Viv Richards the most destructive batsman of his era, hit 24 hundreds in 121 Tests in the glory days of Caribbean cricket. (BCCI/File Photo)

Windies great Viv Richards said his passion towards the game made him so ruthless that he didn’t mind dying on the cricket pitch. Renowned for his attacking approach, Richards dominated some of the fiercest fast bowlers of world cricket without wearing helmets.

When asked about it, the 68-year-old former cricketer said he was always aware about the risks but it didn’t bother him.

“The passion for the game I felt was such that I wouldn’t mind dying playing something that I love. If this is what I chose and I go down here, what better way is there to go,” Richards told former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson in a podcast.

READ | Viv Richards’ ‘war dance’ creates an umpiring controversy with racial undertones

Richards also mentioned that he garnered inspiration from other athletes who risked their lives.

“I have looked at other sportsmen and women who I have a lot of respect for doing it to an extreme level,” he added.

Richards, amassed 8540 runs and 6721 runs in 121 Tests and 187 ODIs respectively.

“I see a guy driving a Formula 1 racing car, what could be more dangerous than that?” said Richards, to which Watson quipped: “Facing 150kph without a helmet?”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd