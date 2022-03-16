i76 Solutions Promotes Todd Rodeghiero to VP, Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — i76 Solutions (http://www.i76solutions.com), a full-service marketing and technology agency based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, announced today the promotion of Todd Rodeghiero from VP of Business Development to VP, Strategy, effective immediately.

In his new role, Todd will expand his primary focus of uncovering new business opportunities for the agency to include the creation of new vertical revenue streams through the development of agency-owned products and services. Todd will continue to drive new business relationships while also developing and expanding the company’s services to key growth sectors such as Entertainment, Tech & Industrial, Enthusiast markets, and more. He will report directly to agency President and Founder, Drew Salamone.

“Todd is a big-picture guy. He’s always thinking 10 steps ahead and stays focused on the end-game. He shares my entrepreneurial passion for thinking outside the box and loves taking on a new challenge in order to drive success. He always takes a holistic approach to thinking about the various stages of opportunity and growth for not only our clients, but for the agency itself. Todd will be working very closely with me to further develop several new technology-based marketing solutions as we continue to diversify our services and expand our portfolio.”, said Salamone.

“I’m excited for the expanded responsibilities of this new role. Being able to combine and leverage the strength of our agency team in conjunction with our newly expanded technical capabilities will allow us to focus on growing the business in new directions, while also supporting our clients with new tactics and services designed to accelerate their goals. We have some exciting initiatives already underway behind the scenes that we can’t wait to roll out. I’m thrilled to be working with Drew and the i76 team in this newly elevated capacity.”, said Rodeghiero.

About i76 Solutions

i76 Solutions is a strategic, full-service marketing agency that connects brands with consumers. With a deep understanding and passion for digital marketing and technology, i76 Solutions provides a forward-thinking approach to solving business challenges for their clients. The agency provides marketing services in the areas of paid search (PPC), social media, display and video advertising, geofencing, email, traditional media, website development and technology integration. i76 solutions is a national media buyer for TV, Radio and Outdoor advertising, including placement on streaming services like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick and Hulu.

As a long-time Google Partner, the agency holds certifications in Google Ads, Search (PPC), Mobile, Shopping and Analytics. i76 Solutions’ client roster includes AAA, Scrub Daddy, YMCA, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, Starr Restaurants, NextGen Healthcare, Pennsylvania Wine Association, Habitat for Humanity, Patriot Home Care, Bayer Properties, The Forbes Group, Verti insurance, AmeriGas, Ambler Savings Bank, Draper James, Lululemon, Lundy Law, The Philly Pops, Skippack Village, University of Florida, Milanj Diamonds, Coverys and others. i76 Solutions has been recognized as a Top Philadelphia Marketing Agency and has received multiple awards for our work in the industry.

