IAS ANNOUNCES FIRST-TO-MARKET PARTNERSHIP WITH SNAP TO PROVIDE AI-DRIVEN BRAND SAFETY AND SUITABILITY MEASUREMENT FOR ADVERTISERS

Advertisers to Benefit from New Safeguards and Added Transparency for Snapchat Campaigns

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced a first-to-market partnership with Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) to provide advertisers with increased transparency across their Snapchat campaigns through IAS’s AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product.

“We are excited to partner with Snap to deliver our best-in-class measurement solution for marketers to safeguard and scale their businesses on Snapchat,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “Snap is focused on developing ad offerings in a premium and safe content ecosystem, and our partnership will give advertisers actionable data to maximize their investment across Snapchat.”

Aligned to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) standards, the new offering will give advertisers the benefit of third-party validation with trusted and transparent industry metrics. IAS’s Total Media Quality product provides unique insight into video content through frame-by-frame analysis of images, audio, and text to provide the most accurate measurement at scale.

“We’re thrilled to partner with IAS to offer Snapchat advertisers an additional layer of brand safety and suitability,” said Patrick Harris, President of Americas at Snap. “We’ve built safety into the fundamental architecture of our platform and are dedicated to providing our community and partners a healthy and safe experience. We look forward to continuing to invest in products and partnerships across the brand safety ecosystem.”

IAS is a member of the Snapchat Brand Safety Coalition and has partnered with Snap to drive greater transparency and media quality measurability of in-app photos and videos. Since 2018, IAS has provided Viewability and Invalid Traffic Measurement for global advertisers across their in-app video buys.

IAS’s post-bid Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product will be available for campaigns on Snapchat later this year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry’s most actionable data to drive superior results for the world’s largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS’s software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

