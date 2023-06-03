IBM Launches Watsonx to Power Next-Generation AI Foundation Models for Businesses – TechEconomy







IBM has announced IBM watsonx, a new AI and data platform that will enable enterprises to scale and accelerate the impact of the most advanced AI with trusted data.

Enterprises turning to AI today need access to a full technology stack that enables them to train, tune and deploy AI models, including foundation models and machine learning capabilities, across their organization with trusted data, speed, and governance – all in one place and to run across any cloud environment.

The company has also announced further planned advancements, including a GPU-as-a-service infrastructure offering designed to support AI-intensive workloads, an AI-powered dashboard to measure, track, manage, and help report on cloud carbon emissions, and a new practice for watsonx and generative AI from IBM Consulting that will support client deployment of AI.

With watsonx, IBM is offering an AI development studio with access to IBM-curated and trained foundation models and open-source models, access to a data store to enable the gathering and cleansing of training and tuning data, and a toolkit for the governance of AI into the hands of businesses that will provide a seamless end-to-end AI workflow that will make AI easier to adapt and scale.

“With the development of foundation models, AI for business is more powerful than ever,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO. “Foundation models make deploying AI significantly more scalable, affordable, and efficient.

We built IBM watsonx for the needs of enterprises, so that clients can be more than just users, they can become AI advantaged. With IBM watsonx, clients can quickly train and deploy custom AI capabilities across their entire business, all while retaining full control of their data.”

“With the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), African organizations are seizing the opportunities and are increasingly looking to be in multiple markets,” said Julia Carvalho, General Manager of IBM Africa Growth Markets.

“A scalable and trusted AI for business platform such as IBM watsonx can play a crucial role. It can ensure that regional bodies and governments create central trade information portals and cross-border payment infrastructure to help increase trade for inclusive and sustainable development in the region.”

Clients will have access to the toolset, technology, infrastructure, and consulting expertise to build their own — or fine-tune and adapt available AI models — on their own data and deploy them at scale in a more trustworthy and open environment to drive business success.

Competitive differentiation and unique business value will be able to be increasingly derived from how adaptable an AI model can be to an enterprise’s unique data and domain knowledge.







