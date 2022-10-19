 Posted in Technology

IBM RELEASES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

 October 19, 2022  Leave a Comment on IBM RELEASES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

Revenue Growth in All Key Segments Led by Global Hybrid Cloud Adoption; Solid Cash Generation

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2022 earnings results.

“IBM delivered strong revenue growth in the quarter, reflecting our continued focus on the execution of our strategy. Globally, clients view technology as an opportunity to enhance their business, which is evident in the results across our portfolio,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. “With our year-to-date performance, we now expect full-year revenue growth above our mid-single digit model.”

Third-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue

    – Revenue of $14.1 billion, up 6 percent, up 15 percent at constant currency (about 5 points from sales to Kyndryl)

    – Software revenue up 7 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency (about 8 points from sales to Kyndryl)

    – Consulting revenue up 5 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency

    – Infrastructure revenue up 15 percent, up 23 percent at constant currency (about 9 points from sales to Kyndryl)

    – Hybrid cloud revenue, over the last 12 months, of $22.2 billion, up 15 percent, up 20 percent at constant currency
  • Cash Flow

    – On a consolidated basis, year to date, net cash from operating activities of $6.5 billion; free cash flow of $4.1 billion

THIRD QUARTER 2022 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY


GAAP results include impact of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge*











Pre-tax 






Diluted 








Gross

Pre-tax 


  Income/(Loss) 



Net 



Earnings/(Loss)



Revenue

Profit

Income/(Loss)

Margin

Income/(Loss)

Per Share

GAAP from

Continuing

Operations

$

14.1B

$

7.4B

$

(4.5B)

*

(31.9)

%*

$

(3.2B)

*

$

(3.55)

*

    Year/Year

6

%**

5

%

NM

*

(38.0)

Pts*

NM

*

NM

*

Operating

(Non-GAAP)



$

7.6B

$

2.0B

13.9

%

$

1.7B

$

1.81

    Year/Year




4

%

23

%

1.8

Pts

(1)

%

(2)

%

*  GAAP results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) related to the transfer of a portion of the company’s U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to third party insurers, announced on September 13, 2022.

** 15% at constant currency

“Both our revenue growth and operating profit profile for the first three quarters of the year align to the investment thesis we outlined last fall,” said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Our portfolio mix, business fundamentals, strong recurring revenue stream and solid cash generation allow us to invest for continued growth and return value to shareholders through dividends.”

Segment Results for Third Quarter

  • Software (includes Hybrid Platform & Solutions, Transaction Processing)— revenues of $5.8 billion, up 7.5 percent, up 14.2 percent at constant currency (about 8 points from sales to Kyndryl):

    – Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 2 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency (about 1.5 points from sales to Kyndryl):

       — Red Hat up 12 percent, up 18 percent at constant currency

       — Automation down 2 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

       — Data & AI down 1 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency

       — Security down 1 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

    – Transaction Processing up 23 percent, up 33 percent at constant currency (about 26 points from sales to Kyndryl)
  • Consulting (includes Business Transformation, Technology Consulting and Application Operations)— revenues of $4.7 billion, up 5.4 percent, up 15.6 percent at constant currency:

    – Business Transformation up 5 percent, up 14 percent at constant currency

    – Technology Consulting up 6 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency

    – Application Operations up 6 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency
  • Infrastructure (includes Hybrid Infrastructure, Infrastructure Support)— revenues of $3.4 billion, up 14.8 percent, up 23.1 percent at constant currency (about 9 points from sales to Kyndryl):

    – Hybrid Infrastructure up 33 percent, up 41 percent at constant currency (about 11 points from sales to Kyndryl):

       — IBM z Systems up 88 percent, up 98 percent at constant currency

       — Distributed Infrastructure up 13 percent, up 21 percent at constant currency

    – Infrastructure Support down 3 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency (about 7 points from sales to Kyndryl)
  • Financing (includes client and commercial financing)— revenues of $0.2 billion, down 5.7 percent, down 0.6 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

On a consolidated basis, in the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $1.9 billion or $1.2 billion excluding IBM Financing receivables. IBM’s free cash flow was $0.8 billion. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the third quarter.

On a consolidated basis, for the first nine months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $6.5 billion or $5.4 billion excluding IBM Financing receivables. IBM’s free cash flow was $4.1 billion, which includes cash impacts from the company’s structural actions initiated at the end of 2020.

IBM ended the third quarter with $9.7 billion of cash on hand (which includes marketable securities), up $2.2 billion from year-end 2021. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $11.2 billion, totaled $50.9 billion, down $0.8 billion since the end of 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Expectations

  • Revenue Growth: The company now expects constant currency revenue growth above its mid-single digit model. The company continues to expect an additional contribution of approximately 3.5 points from sales to Kyndryl, concentrated in the first three quarters. At mid-October 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a seven-point headwind.
  • Free Cash Flow: The company continues to expect about $10 billion in consolidated free cash flow.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company’s innovation initiatives; damage to the company’s reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company’s intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company’s ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company’s failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company’s use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company’s goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company’s ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company’s pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company’s Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

On November 3, 2021, IBM completed the separation of Kyndryl. Unless otherwise specified, results are presented on a continuing operations basis. All references to revenue impacts from sales to Kyndryl are incremental sales post-separation.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company’s results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors: 

IBM results —

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • consolidated free cash flow;
  • consolidated cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.

The rationale for management’s use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8‑K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM’s regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-3q22. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact:       IBM

                    Sarah Meron, 347 891 1770

                    [email protected]

    

                    Tim Davidson, 914 844 7847

                    [email protected] 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended





September 30, 


September 30, 



2022*

2021**


2022*

2021**

REVENUE















Software

$

5,811

$

5,406


$

17,749

$

16,339

Consulting

4,700

4,457



14,337

13,098

Infrastructure

3,352

2,921



10,805

9,774

Financing

174

184



474

601

Other

70

282



475

844

TOTAL REVENUE

14,107

13,251



43,840

40,656


















GROSS PROFIT

7,430

7,106



23,055

21,985


















GROSS PROFIT MARGIN















Software

79.0

%

78.6

%


79.0

%

78.7

%

Consulting

26.0

%

29.5

%


24.8

%

28.3

%

Infrastructure

50.8

%

52.8

%


51.9

%

55.6

%

Financing

32.8

%

28.7

%


35.1

%

31.5

%

















TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

52.7

%

53.6

%


52.6

%

54.1

%

















EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME















S,G&A

4,391

4,306



13,843

13,842

R,D&E

1,611

1,606



4,963

4,863

Intellectual property and custom development income

(121)

(153)



(418)

(431)

Other (income) and expense

5,755

244



5,921

891

Interest expense

295

290



903

852

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

11,931

6,293



25,212

20,017


















INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS















BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(4,501)

813



(2,156)

1,968

Pre-tax margin

(31.9)

%

6.1

%


(4.9)

%

4.8

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes

(1,287)

(224)



(1,070)

(282)

Effective tax rate

28.6

%

(27.6)

%


49.6

%

(14.4)

%

















INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$

(3,214)

$

1,037


$

(1,087)

$

2,250


















DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS















Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

18

93



16

1,160


















NET INCOME/(LOSS)

$

(3,196)

$

1,130


$

(1,071)

$

3,410


















EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK















Assuming Dilution















Continuing Operations

$

(3.55)

$

1.14


$

(1.21)

$

2.49

Discontinued Operations

$

0.02

$

0.10


$

0.02

$

1.28

TOTAL


$

(3.54)

$

1.25


$

(1.19)

$

3.77


















Basic















Continuing Operations

$

(3.55)

$

1.16


$

(1.21)

$

2.51

Discontinued Operations

$

0.02

$

0.10


$

0.02

$

1.30

TOTAL


$

(3.54)

$

1.26


$

(1.19)

$

3.81


















WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M’s)















Assuming Dilution

904.1

906.0



901.6

904.0

Basic

904.1

897.1



901.6

895.3

_________________________

*   Includes a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).

** Recast to conform with 2022 presentation.

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)



At

At


September 30, 

December 31, 

(Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

ASSETS:





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,816

$

6,650

Restricted cash

159

307

Marketable securities

1,753

600

Notes and accounts receivable – trade, net

5,526

6,754

Short-term financing receivables, net

6,676

8,014

Other accounts receivable, net

902

1,002

Inventories

1,794

1,649

Deferred costs

921

1,097

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,452

3,466

Total Current Assets

28,999

29,539







Property, plant and equipment, net

5,150

5,694

Operating right-of-use assets, net

2,740

3,222

Long-term financing receivables, net

4,781

5,425

Prepaid pension assets

9,695

9,850

Deferred costs

818

924

Deferred taxes

6,868

7,370

Goodwill

54,218

55,643

Intangibles, net

10,967

12,511

Investments and sundry assets

1,614

1,823

Total Assets

$

125,850

$

132,001







LIABILITIES:





Current Liabilities:





Taxes

$

1,667

$

2,289

Short-term debt

5,937

6,787

Accounts payable

3,806

3,955

Deferred income

11,139

12,518

Operating lease liabilities

844

974

Other liabilities

7,072

7,097

Total Current Liabilities

30,466

33,619







Long-term debt

44,942

44,917

Retirement related obligations

11,760

14,435

Deferred income

3,018

3,577

Operating lease liabilities

2,103

2,462

Other liabilities

13,413

13,996

Total Liabilities

105,703

113,005







EQUITY:





IBM Stockholders’ Equity:





Common stock

58,117

57,319

Retained earnings

148,611

154,209

Treasury stock — at cost

(169,514)

(169,392)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(17,138)

(23,234)

Total IBM Stockholders’ Equity

20,076

18,901







Noncontrolling interests

71

95

Total Equity

20,147

18,996







Total Liabilities and Equity

$

125,850

$

132,001

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)







Trailing Twelve


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Months Ended


September 30, 

September 30, 

September 30, 

(Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

Consolidated Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$

1,901

$

2,713

$

6,470

$

10,252

$

9,014
















Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

704

1,472

1,071

5,235

(257)

Capital Expenditures, net

(445)

(638)

(1,317)

(1,855)

(1,843)
















Consolidated Free Cash Flow

752

603

4,082

3,162

7,428
















Acquisitions

(62)

(152)

(1,020)

(3,018)

(1,295)

Divestitures

3

51

1,271

26

1,359

Dividends

(1,491)

(1,471)

(4,454)

(4,395)

(5,927)

Non-Financing Debt

2,946

1,187

4,686

(1,143)

4,638

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)

(198)

22

(2,395)

(500)

(4,881)
















Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term

Marketable Securities*

$

1,950

$

241

$

2,171

$

(5,868)

$

1,322

_________________________

* Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis. 

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 

September 30, 

(Dollars in Millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Income/(Loss) from Operations

$

(3,196)

$

1,130

$

(1,071)

$

3,410

Pension Settlement Charge

5,894



5,894

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles

1,163

1,684

3,665

5,036

Stock-based Compensation

251

262

739

719

Working Capital / Other

(2,914)

(1,834)

(3,827)

(4,147)

IBM Financing A/R

704

1,472

1,071

5,235

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

1,901

$

2,713

$

6,470

$

10,252













Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

(445)

(638)

(1,317)

(1,855)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

3

51

1,271

26

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(62)

(152)

(1,020)

(3,018)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

(1,193)

109

(1,818)

(453)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

$

(1,697)

$

(629)

$

(2,883)

$

(5,300)













Debt, net of payments & proceeds

2,138

(287)

2,572

(6,086)

Dividends

(1,491)

(1,471)

(4,454)

(4,395)

Financing – Other

67

9

(223)

(181)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

$

714

$

(1,748)

$

(2,106)

$

(10,662)













Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

(197)

(94)

(463)

(159)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash*

$

721

$

241

$

1,018

$

(5,868)

_________________________

* Cash flows are presented on a consolidated basis. 

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022











(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$

5,811

$

4,700

$

3,352

$

174

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

1,306

$

462

$

280

$

79

Pre-tax Margin

22.5

%

9.8

%

8.3

%

45.4

%

Change YTY Revenue

7.5

%

5.4

%

14.8

%

(5.7)

%

Change YTY Revenue – constant currency

14.2

%

15.6

%

23.1

%

(0.6)

%
















Three Months Ended September 30, 2021*











(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$

5,406

$

4,457

$

2,921

$

184

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

990

$

466

$

209

$

132

Pre-tax Margin

18.3

%

10.5

%

7.1

%

71.7

%

_________________________

* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation. 
















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022











(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$

17,749

$

14,337

$

10,805

$

474

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

3,816

$

1,154

$

1,236

$

265

Pre-tax Margin

21.5

%

8.0

%

11.4

%

55.9

%

Change YTY Revenue

8.6

%

9.5

%

10.6

%

(21.2)

%

Change YTY Revenue – constant currency

13.7

%

16.9

%

16.3

%

(17.9)

%
















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021*











(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$

16,339

$

13,098

$

9,774

$

601

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

$

2,707

$

1,013

$

989

$

362

Pre-tax Margin

16.6

%

7.7

%

10.1

%

60.1

%

_________________________

* Recast to conform with 2022 presentation. 

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022


Continuing Operations





Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-








Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating


GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments* (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$

7,430

$

165

$


$


$


$

7,595

Gross Profit Margin

52.7

%

1.2

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

53.8

%

S,G&A

$

4,391

$

(253)

$


$


$

(0)

$

4,138

Other (Income) & Expense

5,755

(1)

(6,062)



14

(293)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

11,931

(253)

(6,062)



14

5,630

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

(4,501)

418

6,062



(14)

1,965

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin from

Continuing Operations

(31.9)

%

3.0

 pts.  

43.0

 pts.  

 pts.  

(0.1)

 pts.  

13.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$

(1,287)

$

103

$

1,495

$


$


$

312

Effective Tax Rate

28.6

%

(0.8)

 pts.  

(12.1)

 pts.  

 pts.  

0.2

 pts.  

15.9

%

Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

$

(3,214)

$

315

$

4,566

$


$

(14)

$

1,653

Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing

Operations

(22.8)

%

2.2

 pts.  

32.4

 pts.  

 pts.  

(0.1)

 pts.  

11.7

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations **

$

(3.55)

$

0.35

$

5.05

$


$

(0.02)

$

1.81

_________________________

*   Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).

** Operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share was calculated using 912.8 million shares, which includes 8.8 million dilutive potential shares under our stock-based compensation plans and contingently issuable shares.  Due to the GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022, these dilutive potential shares were excluded from the GAAP loss per share calculation as the effect would have been antidilutive. The difference in share count resulted in an additional ($0.02) reconciling item.






Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


Continuing Operations





Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-








Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating


GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$

7,106

$

183

$


$


$


$

7,290

Gross Profit Margin

53.6

%

1.4

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

55.0

%

S,G&A

$

4,306

$

(288)

$


$


$


$

4,018

Other (Income) & Expense

244

(1)

(318)





(74)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

6,293

(289)

(318)





5,687

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

813

472

318





1,603

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin from

Continuing Operations

6.1

%

3.6

 pts.  

2.4

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

12.1

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$

(224)

$

102

$

55

$


$


$

(67)

Effective Tax Rate

(27.6)

%

14.5

 pts.  

8.9

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

(4.2)

%

Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

$

1,037

$

370

$

262

$


$


$

1,670

Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing

Operations

7.8

%

2.8

 pts.  

2.0

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

12.6

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$

1.14

$

0.41

$

0.29

$


$


$

1.84

_________________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition

integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/

settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related cash-settled swap.

(4)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax

income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

 

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022


Continuing Operations





Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-








Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating


GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments* (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$

23,055

$

526

$


$


$


$

23,582

Gross Profit Margin

52.6

%

1.2

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

53.8

%

S,G&A

$

13,843

$

(818)

$


$


$

(0)

$

13,025

Other (Income) & Expense

5,921

(2)

(6,455)



(353)

(889)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

25,212

(820)

(6,455)



(353)

17,584

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

(2,156)

1,346

6,455



353

5,998

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin from

Continuing Operations

(4.9)

%

3.1

 pts.  

14.7

 pts.  

 pts.  

0.8

 pts.  

13.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$

(1,070)

$

327

$

1,599

$

112

$


$

969

Effective Tax Rate

49.6

%

(5.7)

 pts.  

(26.7)

 pts.  

1.9

 pts.  

(2.9)

 pts.  

16.1

%

Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

$

(1,087)

$

1,019

$

4,856

$

(112)

$

353

$

5,029

Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing

Operations

(2.5)

%

2.3

 pts.  

11.1

 pts.  

(0.3)

 pts.  

0.8

 pts.  

11.5

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations **

$

(1.21)

$

1.13

$

5.39

$

(0.12)

$

0.39

$

5.52

_________________________

*  Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).

** Operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share was calculated using 911.1 million shares, which includes 9.4 million dilutive potential shares under our stock-based compensation plans and contingently issuable shares.  Due to the GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, these dilutive potential shares were excluded from the GAAP loss per share calculation as the effect would have been antidilutive. The difference in share count resulted in an additional ($0.06) reconciling item.






















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021


Continuing Operations





Acquisition-

Retirement-

Tax

Kyndryl-








Related

Related

Reform

Related

Operating


GAAP

Adjustments (1)

Adjustments (2)

Impacts

Impacts (3)

(Non-GAAP)

Gross Profit

$

21,985

$

537

$


$


$


$

22,522

Gross Profit Margin

54.1

%

1.3

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

55.4

%

S,G&A

$

13,842

$

(870)

$


$


$


$

12,972

Other (Income) & Expense

891

(2)

(967)





(77)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

20,017

(872)

(967)





18,179

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

1,968

1,409

967





4,343

Pre-tax Income/(Loss) Margin from

Continuing Operations

4.8

%

3.5

 pts.  

2.4

 pts.  

 pts.  

 pts.  

10.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4)

$

(282)

$

340

$

141

$

6

$


$

204

Effective Tax Rate

(14.4)

%

12.5

 pts.  

6.5

 pts.  

0.1

 pts.  

 pts.  

4.7

%

Income/(Loss) from Continuing

Operations

$

2,250

$

1,069

$

825

$

(6)

$


$

4,139

Income/(Loss) Margin from Continuing

Operations

5.5

%

2.6

 pts.  

2.0

 pts.  

(0.0)

 pts.  

 pts.  

10.2

%

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share:

Continuing Operations

$

2.49

$

1.18

$

0.91

$

(0.01)

$


$

4.58

_________________________

(1)

Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition

integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/

settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3)

Primarily relates to the realized gain/(loss) and unrealized fair value changes in Kyndryl common stock and the related cash-settled swap.

(4)

Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax

income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-releases-third-quarter-results-301654099.html

SOURCE IBM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.