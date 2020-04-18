Ibrahim Ali Khan’s TikTok video is the most hilarious thing on the internet | Bollywood Life

Ibrahim Ali Khan is not only handsome like his father, Saif Ali Khan but also pretty good at acting. The charming Starkid whose striking resemblance to his father has always been one of the most talked news has given another thing for media and Bollywood enthusiasts to think about. Star kids are very much attracted to the new social media/ entertainment platform called TikTok. Yes, girl, Ibrahim Ali Khan is on TikTok. And one of his TikTok videos is going viral as you read this. Also Read – Sara Ali Khan’s STUNNING picture just before lockdown will make you recall your party nights — view pic

In the video, we can see Ibrahim acting out two parts. Both the men are worried sick and are looking for their wives. When the first guy asks the other one (both acted out by Ibrahim) as to why he is so worried. The second guy tells him that his wife is lost. The first guy tells him that his wife is lost to. When the second guy asks the first one as to how his wife looks, the latter replies that she is very beautiful. The second on the prospect of seeing a beautiful woman asks him to find his wife together. Ibrahim’s acting in the TikTok video is simply cute. Have a look at the video here: Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Sara Ali Khan’s hilarious TikTok video with Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is unmissable

Well, what do you have to say about this video? Hilarious, isn’t it? We think so too. And what about Ibrahim’s acting chops? Do you think he should make his debut soon? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life. Also Read – The Kapil Sharma Show: Have you seen this throwback picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan from the sets?

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan‘s mother, actress Amrita Singh had opened up about her sons’ nature in an interview recently. “Ibrahim is the ‘old soul’ in our home. He’s kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind. He’s gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile and a strong will to overcome any shortcomings. But, the one problem I have with them is that they are both extremely messy and untidy!”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.