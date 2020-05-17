Ibrahimovic ‘certainly won’t remain at AC Milan’, claims rival Serie A manager Sinisa Mihajlovic 

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t remain at AC Milan beyond the end of this season – and has suggested he could join him at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Swedish superstar Ibrahimovic made his return to Milan in December after the conclusion of his contract at MLS side LA Galaxy, where he spent two years.

However, Zlatan’s contract only runs until the end of the 2019-20 season and with the conclusion of the Serie A season currently uncertain, Mihajlovic believes the 38-year-old will return to Sweden or play for him at Bologna in the next campaign.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan in December after a first stint at the club from 2010-2012

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic believes Ibrahimovic won’t sign a new deal at Milan

‘He called me a few days ago and we’ll see what he decides to do in the summer,’ Mihajlovic told Serbian talk-show Vece sa Ivanom Ivanovicem.

‘He certainly won’t remain at Milan, the it remains to be seen whether he’ll join us or return to Sweden.’

Mihajlovic insists the pair are very good friends, and there is a high level of respect between them.

‘Ibra treats me differently from the others, he watches what he says and how he behaves,’ added Mihajlovic. ‘That’s because dangerous people recognise each other!’

Ibrahimovic’s next move will be a return to Sweden or a move to Bologna, says Mihajlovic

Zlatan’s four goals since January follow on from a prolific couple of seasons in the United States, where he scored 53 goals in 58 appearances.

The Swede’s strike-rate was also impressive in his first stint at Milan in 2010-12, scoring 56 times in 85 matches.

During lockdown, Ibrahimovic has been in Sweden training with first division side Hammarby, which he co-owns.