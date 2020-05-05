ICE Detention Centers First Brought Jobs to the Rural South. Now, They’re Bringing Covid-19.

On any given day, the Adams County Correctional Center houses more than 1,000 detained immigrants, and on March 26, multiple employees of CoreCivic, the private company that runs the facility, called Gibson to tell him 200 new detainees had been transferred in from jails or other detention centers, the first big transfer since the beginning of the pandemic. Gibson says they sounded genuinely scared: They were concerned that ICE had taken few precautions to ensure the detainees weren’t carrying the virus and wouldn’t bring it to Natchez. At that point, detention center employees didn’t have masks, and they feared that an outbreak of Covid-19 in the facility could become the epicenter of an outbreak in their county, should the staff spread it to their families when they came home from work.

Natchez had been taking the Covid-19 threat seriously. On March 24, the town’s current mayor, Darryl Grennell, a Democrat who is not running for reelection and did not respond to requests to be interviewed for this story, had issued a stay-at-home order. He had already created the state’s first local preparedness task force, and had declared a citywide state of emergency shortly after the governor of Mississippi and President Donald Trump had declared states of emergency on the state and national level. William Thames, co-chairman of the task force and a retired oncology pharmacist, says the task force received many calls in its early days from citizens and CoreCivic employees scared of how the detention center could affect them. As essential personnel, ICE and CoreCivic staff were required to continue coming to work as long as they weren’t sick, even as nearly everything else around them shut down.

“There was a whole lot of huff up,” Thames says. “We’ve seen in the press about how prisons and detention centers are like petri dishes for the virus. And these detainees have been to three or four other places before winding up here. We were very worried that the detention center might be a vector, so the alarm was sounded.”

In the following days, the task force and city government began emergency conversations with CoreCivic, and Gibson, the mayoral candidate, sent a formal letter to his state and congressional representatives requesting ICE halt the transport of new people into their town. In the letter, Gibson explained that CoreCivic employees were scared of coming to work, but they expressed their fears to him privately because they were scared of losing their jobs if they went public.

A common sentiment was: “If we’re under a shelter-in-place order,” Gibson, who is a Democrat, told us, referring both to the Mississippi governor’s directive since the beginning of April and Natchez’s own, put in place 10 days earlier, “that should apply for detained populations as well.”

The letter raised another concern: Any new Covid cluster would almost instantly overwhelm the tiny local health system. “As the virus spreads,” Gibson wrote, “with these numbers of exposed individuals, our hospital could be at maximum capacity in a matter of weeks and unable to meet the needs of citizens in Natchez [and] Adams County.” Like much of rural America, where more than 170 hospitals have closed since 2005, Natchez has long endured severe shortages of hospitals and doctors. In 2015, Natchez lost one of its two hospitals (which had then served the community for over 40 years), cutting the number of available hospital beds by more than a third. Today, the entirety of Adams County, whose population is more than 30,000, has only 15 ICU beds.

AP Photo/Jay Reeves

A little over two weeks after ICE’s major transfer, Mayor Grennell posted a grim update on Facebook:

“[W]e now have 5 confirmed positive Coronavirus ICE detainees and one positive employee at the Adams County Detention center, identified yesterday, Monday April 13, 2020,” Grennell wrote. “We pray that this doesn’t evolve into a significant in-house outbreak and spill out into the public at large. In Adams County, we now have 62 cases—a 200% increase in the last week. God be with us.”

ICE still has not halted transfers. More immigrants were brought in from all over the country in the ensuing weeks since Gibson’s letter, and the outbreak has continued to grow: Now, at least 15 detainees at the Adams County facility have tested positive for Covid-19, according to ICE’s official count as of May 4. A CoreCivic spokesperson confirmed last week that at least two employees at the facility have also contracted the virus.

The actual numbers are likely much higher. ICE only tests small numbers of people with serious symptoms, so “by the time you have about 10 confirmed cases in a detention center, you already have an outbreak,” says Mary-Katherine Smith McNatt, a professor of public health at A.T. Still University of Health Sciences who has studied outbreaks in ICE detention centers. As of May 4, ICE had tested only 1,285 of the roughly 30,000 detainees in its custody for Covid-19; about half were positive. Nationally, less than 20 percent of the more than 7 million Covid-19 tests conducted so far have come back positive.

When asked about the risk detention centers pose to rural communities, a spokesperson for ICE said that “since the outbreak of Covid-19, [the agency has] been taking important steps to safeguard all detainees, staff and contractors” and that “detainees are being monitored and tested for Covid-19 in line with CDC guidance, and in conjunction with the recommendations of state and local health partners.” The spokesperson added that one of ICE’s “highest priorities is the health and safety of those in our custody.”

At this moment, Thames says it’s unclear to what degree the detention center’s outbreak might have made its way into the surrounding community. Natchez is not too far from Covid hot spot New Orleans, and also has a high poverty rate. However, one thing is clear: Adams County is one of the hardest-hit regions not just in the state, but in the country. The county, as of May 4, has 148 confirmed cases, as many as every surrounding county combined, and nine deaths. The county’s 474.5 cases per 100,000 people is more than 40 percent higher than the national cumulative incidence rate.

Adams is far from the only community at risk. ICE detention centers are disproportionally located in these sparsely populated areas, with minimal ability to handle exploding health problems, and ICE’s practice of constantly moving people among crowded facilities is putting not only detainees but also one town after another at risk. As of late April, more than one in four of the immigrants in ICE custody who had tested positive for Covid-19 were detained in just a dozen facilities across the rural South. Two guards at ICE’s Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana recently died of Covid-19, and their relatives, some of whom have also contracted the virus, believe they got it from the detention center.

“These communities are extremely vulnerable to an outbreak,” says David Line, a public health professor at Eastern Washington University. “You have this incubator—the detention centers—and it’s just spilling out into the community.”

If Natchez is a small town, Lumpkin, Georgia, is a village.

It’s also home to ICE’s Stewart Detention Center, which has more beds for detainees (1,900) than there are residents in the town outside (just over 1,000).

When the detention center opened in 2006, locals saw it as an economic lifeboat for their struggling town, which had been declining in population and draining jobs for years. Now, Stewart may be more of a threat than a benefit.