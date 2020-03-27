Icertis contributes ₹25 lakh to aid COVID-19 healthcare heroes

Icertis, a company which provides contract management software in the cloud, in partnership with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has contributed ₹25 lakhs to aid COVID-19 healthcare heroes.

This contribution will help ensure the safety of doctors, nurses and staff at Naidu hospital, the company said. The fund will aid in buying personal protection equipment, including N95 masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer dispensers, Viral transport media (VTM) kits, which protect test samples in transit to the lab.

Shekhar Gaikwad, IAS, Commissioner PMC; Rubal Agarwal, IAS, Additional Commissioner PMC; and Dr Ramchandra Hankare, PMC’s health chief, said, “this contribution will help our front-line teams immensely as we unite as a community to fight this virus.”