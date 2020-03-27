Click here to read the full article.

The famous street crossing outside London’s Abbey Road Studios has finally received a fresh coat of paint thanks to empty streets caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Ever since the Beatles released “Abbey Road,” their 11th studio album, in September 1969, the street crossing leading to the Abbey Road studios immortalized on the album cover has been in constant use. For decades, hordes of Beatles fans posing for a keepsake photograph recreating their idols John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr walking over the crossing have kept it in a constant state of wear and tear.

In 2010, the site was declared a national landmark. More than 300,000 fans visit every year.

The photograph that was ultimately chosen as the album cover was the fifth of six snaps taken by photographer Iain Macmillan from a ladder on August 8, 1969. In 2019, thousands of fans thronged to the crossing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the shoot.

The crossing was repainted by a highways maintenance crew earlier this week.

London-based film composer Andrew T. Mackay (“Monsoon”) is also the India agent for the studios via his company Bohemia Junction.”From the first time I visited Abbey Road studios some years back I’ve been in love with the place,” says Mackay. “It’s not just the incredible artists who’ve recorded there but also the genius team of engineers and staff and the amazing equipment.”

“It had to happen but I was taken aback with the news that for the first time in the studios illustrious’ 89-year-old history Abbey Road closed its doors on March 24 – but hopefully for not too long. One of the positives to come out of these uncertain times is a quick brighten up for the famous crossing.”

