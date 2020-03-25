Iconic Chef and Co-owner of The Bombay Canteen, Floyd Cardoz, Dies of Coronavirus

The co-founder of popular Mumbai restaurants –The Bombay Canteen, and O Pedro — Chef Floyd Cardoz, passed away today. Cardoz had contracted coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in New York City.

Scroll.in reported that the 59-year-old chef had initially shown symptoms of viral fever and was therefore admitted to the hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19. The culinary director of Hunger Inc which owns The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro as well as the Bombay Sweet Shop, Chef Floyd had left Mumbai on 8 March and returned to New York, which was his current city of residence, via Frankfurt Airport.

After Cardoz tested positive, Hunger Inc issued a statement regarding his condition, assuring everyone that others who had been in contact with the chef during his India visit had been informed and advised to seek medical help or self-quarantine, if they show any symptoms. The statement said:

“Mr. Cardoz (59), currently admitted to a hospital in New York in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020.”

Cardoz is as popular in Mumbai as he is in the New York City restaurant circuit. He opened a fine dining Indian restaurant, Tabla in 1998 in New York, which was wildly popular. He also opened Meyer’s North End Grill, as well as Paowala which later became Bombay Bread Bar. He was the author of the book Floyd Cardoz: Flavorwalla and had recently made an appearance in the second season of Netflix’s show, Ugly Delicious, where he explored misunderstandings related to Indian cuisine.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube