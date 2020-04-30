Iconic game’s Viking return

The next instalment in iconic video game franchise Assassin’s Creed will have players take on the role of a Norse Viking.

The franchise has been popular even since its first instalment in 2007, combining action, adventure and stealth elements with rich historical lore in a centuries-spanning battle between the Assassins and Templars.

Over the years fans of the game have played as assassins in the Italian Renaissance, American Revolution, the Golden Age of Piracy, and the French Revolution to name a few.

The next instalment, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, looks set to cover the Viking Age, and will presumably have players undertaking the raiding and pillaging the era’s namesakes are famous for.

RELATED: Facebook launches gaming app

RELATED: Free games to stay inside for

It’s likely the naval combat introduced in Assassin’s Creed III (which has featured in subsequent games, most notably the pirate one: Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag), will also be included in Valhalla.

So far the franchise developer Ubisoft has released some concept art to get fans excited ahead of more details being revealed in a trailer early on Friday morning.

At the height of its popularity, the franchise would regularly have multiple games released throughout the span of a year on consoles, PC and smartphones.

RELATED: Model unleashes on gamer ex-boyfriend

There have also been attempts to branch out into other media, with books and graphic novels, as well as a terribly reviewed movie that was one of the biggest box office bombs of 2016.

Valhalla will be the first new game since 2018.

It’s yet to be revealed what platforms the game will be available on.

Microsoft and Sony are both expected to release new Xbox and PlayStation consoles by the end of the year (though the coronavirus pandemic could cause them to be delayed).

It’s likely the game will release first on the current generation Xbox One and PlayStation 4 before being available on the next generation consoles, as was the case with 2012’s Assassin’s Creed III, the release of which also coincided with a new console generation.