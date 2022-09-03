ICTEL: Galaxy Backbone Says 18.44% ICT Sector Contribution to Nigeria’s GDP a Sign of Growing Digital Economy

Galaxy Backbone (GBB) Limited has described the 18.44% ICT Sector Contribution to Nigeria’s GDP a Sign of Growing Digital Economy; and again extended a hand for partnership with the private sector operators, particularly, members of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) to deliver on critical Digital Infrastructures across Nigeria.

Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar, the Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, said that GBB an integrated ICT services and solutions provider under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has always maintained its stance as a collaborator and not competitor to the private operators in the ICT sector.

These were contained in Prof. Abubakar’s goodwill message as the ICTEL Expo and Exhibition 2022 organised by LCCI in Muson Centre, Lagos.

Speaking through Mr. Dauda Oyeleye, Group Head, Business Development at Galaxy Backbone Limited, the MD/CEO said they are glad to be part of the 2022 Expo with the theme; “Ensuring Efficient Digital Infrastructure in Nigeria”.

“We are delighted to partner with this foremost Chamber of Commerce that has in many ways being a platform for the promotion of trade and industry in this most diverse and advanced commercial city not just in Nigeria but across sub – saharan Africa.

The Digital World

“In the two years, the world and indeed our nation Nigeria have experienced extraordinary times. The amount of data generated across public and private organisations and individuals alike, have created new opportunities and experiences still to be well documented and explored.

“The Digital world was accelerated in 2020 during the pandemic, so today we have a lot of transactions going in to billions of dollars beginning and ending across different digital platforms and in that way, a lot of data is being generated. This Data has to be securely stored somewhere and backed-up as well to ensure and prevent unforeseen circumstances. Organisations must continue to devise innovative ways to store and back up their data to ensure business continuity.

GBB’s Digital Infrastructure & Services

“Galaxy Backbone like you know is the Digital Infrastructure and shared services platform for public and private organizations.

“We are playing an active role in the Digital Transformation journey of Nigeria being championed by the Honourable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami”.

He said they are proud of the investment and the work done and continue to do in ensuring that the backbone and network infrastructure that is powering Nigeria’s Digital Economy is secure available and efficient.

Galaxy BackBone Tier IV Data Centre ready for launch

“Our world class Tier III Datacentre and soon to be launched Tier IV Datacentre for Cloud and Disaster Recovery purposes is available for everyone and sometime later today, we will take a deep dive into its huge potential for Nigerian Small & Medium Size businesses, Enterprises and the government.

“Once again, I would like to let the President, Director General, Members of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and all the distinguished guest seated here today (sic) know that Galaxy Backbone is very glad to work with you and support the cause towards the advancement of trade and industry in our nation.

He said this is because GBB believes that this is what drives the development and growth of any economy.

“As we evolve as an organization, we are aware of the need to establish great partners who would work with us in line of our vision of being the leading enabler of Digital inclusion in Africa.

“We are very clear in minds that we cannot succeed on our own, hence we are determined to collaborate with organisations and platforms like yours in advancing the goals and objectives of our respective organisations. With ICT today contributing almost 19% to our nation’s GDP and the realities of our vibrant and energetic young population of innovative tech entrepreneurs spanning out from different parts of this city of Lagos and across the country and the realities of our growing digital economy, we are poised as an organization to reposition ourselves and advance the growth and prosperity of our nation.

And what better way to do this, that to support what the Lagos Chamber of Commerce is doing.

“I will like to emphasize that it is important that we all keep working together towards creating effective and productive Digital Infrastructures that will power and propel our nation’s Digital Economy”.

Prof. Abubakar expressed hope that in a short time, Nigeria would be listed as one of the most advanced digital economies operating out of Africa.