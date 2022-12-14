idexo and Swords of Blood Announce New Early Adopter NFT Available to Mint for Free on Twitter and Telegram and Usable as Special In-Game Item

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — idexo and Swords of Blood are pleased to announce that they will launch a new NFT for Swords of Blood Early Adopter community that will be available for first come, first serve minting on Telegram and Twitter. These will be Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) and unlock special privileges and access in a hosted token gating portal with integrated KYC and be usable in the game as a special in-game item. Highlights of this campaign include:

Starting on Tuesday, December 20 th at 3pm UTC , users can mint these NFTs directly on Telegram and Twitter using special commands.

at , users can mint these NFTs directly on Telegram and Twitter using special commands. For the mints to work, these users must be following Swords of Blood on Twitter and/or a member of the Swords of Blood Telegram group, respectively

These Soulbound Tokens will access special privileges within a token and KYC gated hosted portal and within the game. Further details about this will be made available within the idexo and Swords of Blood social channels.

This Early Adopter Soulbound Token NFT collection will be deployed on the Polygon network. There will be no cost to mint these special NFTs and the gas cost to mint is being covered also. Users interested in getting these NFTs should pay close attention to the requirements and be ready to participate as soon as the start time opens. The NFT collection is limited to 5,000 items and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

When minting, users will need to provide a Polygon-compatible wallet address as part of the mint command, though they won’t need to connect the wallet itself. When accessing the token gated portal, users will need to connect the wallet for the provided address at that time to access the special content.

“idexo is excited to be partnering with such a premiere and advanced game as Swords of Blood on their campaign,” says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, “It leverages several key components of the idexo architecture including Twitter and Telegram NFT Minting , Soulbound Tokens, Hosted Custom-Branded Token Gating and Integrated KYC. Swords of Blood’s commitment to adding utility for the NFT beyond the campaign directly in the game is especially exciting.”

Swords of Blood is a play-to-own game with an epic quest theme. Players go on fast-paced hack’n’slash quests, while also searching for rare weapons and items to own and trade. Swords of Blood is based on the lore of Blade Bound, an already successful game that onboarded millions of users.

The Swords of Blood project has already secured $1.6M in VC funding, and has tapped talent with decades of game development. The team brings in stars from long-running game franchises like Sim City 2000, Enigmatis, Rainbow Six, Prince of Persia, and Nightmares from the Deep.

“We want to move beyond the hype of blockchain games and offer a fun free-to-play RPG with added ownership tools. We want to retain Web2 users, but also to become the project that will onboard the next billion of users into Web3,” said James Seaman, CEO of Swords of Blood.

“We offer a fun-first game, with a safe integrated wallet to hold all items and offer access to an organic market for in-game items where all players trade freely,” said Seaman.

This campaign leverages a new integration between idexo and Fractal ID, enabling smooth interaction between the idexo-hosted and custom-branded token gating portal and Fractal’s KYC system. Users who gain access to the KYC-step using their NFT and choose to participate can click a button that sends them to Fractal and the token gated portal updates automatically based on KYC status, revealing special KYC-gated access once approved.

“Getting started with NFT minting and identity management doesn’t need to be a headache anymore. We are delighted to partner with the leading provider of NFT campaign management services and be part of the journey to help brands incorporate NFTs and identity management into their stack,” says Anna Bikmetova, COO of Fractal.

Users looking to participate in this exciting NFT Minting campaign should follow idexo and Swords of Blood on their social channels and be ready for the minting date and time on Tuesday, December 20th at 3pm UTC.

