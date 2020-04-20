If IPL happens, it will once again unite people: Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram chat with Suresh Raina – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League might be hanging in the balance for now, but Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal feels that if the tournament does indeed happen any time this year, after things return to normal, it can once again unite people of the country.

Chahal, who represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, invited India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina to an Instagram chat, that saw thousands of fans logging in to hear what the two cricketers had to say.

The chat was a mini IPL of sorts, with Chahal sporting the RCB jersey and Raina turning up in his CSK shirt.

The two spoke about a variety of topics. Chahal also stressed on the importance of being at home in these tough times.

“Jitna ghar pe rahe utna aachha. (The more you stay home the more you are protected). It is a very serious problem and there is only one option – stay at home,” said Chahal.

In the past 12 editions of the tournament, RCB has not been able to win a single title. Elaborating on the reasons for the inability to win the coveted trophy, Chahal mentioned that the bowling has not been upto the mark.

However the leggie praised the batting prowess of the side, saying that in the past six years the batting unit has been incredible. But execution by the bowling unit (especially youngsters) has cost them.

Meanwhile, Raina pointed out that it was the first time for him and his family that they have had such a long break and these are challenging times.

With no outdoor practice possible, no gyms at the moment, it has been difficult for the players. But the cricketers stressed on the fact that it is crucial to follow the government directives religiously in this situation.

The 33-year-old Raina also lauded AB de Villiers for his fielding, batting skills and the love the RCB fans have for him, saying that it almost feels like the Protea star was born in Bangalore.

The Raina-Chahal duo also indulged in a fun game of ‘Book Cricket’ to wrap up their conversation, with over 15,000 live viewers following the 50-minute long chat.

