If ‘Money Heist’ is Made In Bollywood Than These Actors Will Play the Characters

Amid this lockdown period, most people are spending more and more time on the internet. Currently, social media is flooded with posts about a certain ‘professor’ and his plot for a heist. Yeah, you guessed it right. We’re talking about the popular Spanish Netflix-series, Money Heist.

After watching the series, everyone has one question in mind- which actors should cast in Money Heist if it’s ever made in Bollywood?

Well, to give you an idea, a Twitter user named Sahil Bhalerao, posted a series of tweets and suggested which Bollywood actor would look perfect in the role of which character from the series.

So be ready to picture these actors as the characters of the series.

Which actor comes to your mind first when you see the Professor. For me, it’s undoubtedly Shah Rukh Khan. I mean look at their uncanny resemblance. No one, means no one can ace the role of Professor better than Shah Rukh Khan. Well, the Twitter user thinks the same too. *high five*

Moving on to Raquel. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be a perfect fit for the role of Raquel, according to the Twitter user.

He thinks Priyanka Chopra will be a great fit for the character of storyteller and emotionally challenged, Tokyo.

The role of Rio goes to actor Jim Sarbh and the role of Berlin to Kay Kay Menon.

Here are the other characters suggested by him.

So, what’s your opinion? Who would you like to see in the Bollywood version of Money Heist?

