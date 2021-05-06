

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the award-winning If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, one of the most beloved children’s books of all time, from the #1 New York Times bestselling team Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond.

If a hungry little mouse shows up on your doorstep, you might want to give him a cookie. And if you give him a cookie, he’ll ask for a glass of milk. He’ll want to look in a mirror to make sure he doesn’t have a milk mustache, and then he’ll ask for a pair of scissors to give himself a trim….

This book is a great first introduction to Mouse, the star of the If You Give… series and a perennial favorite among children. With its spare, rhythmic text and circular tale, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie is perfect for beginning readers and story time!