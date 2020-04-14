If You’re A Fresh Grad Who Is Job Hunting This MCO, These 20 Companies Are Actively Hiring

Author’s Blurb: I remember clearly how I felt as a fresh grad feeling hopeless about my future, and back then there wasn’t even the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic and the dullness of being stuck at home due to the MCO. Despite this slump though, there are still rays of light peeking through, in the form of companies who are actively hiring fresh grads in particular.

This list isn’t meant

to be exhaustive as it’s simply categorised according to some different

industries in Malaysia, and under each industry we’ve listed several companies

each who are offering open positions to fresh graduates.

They may range from all-too-familiar names to ones that don’t make their online presence very known, but as we all say in the job hunting world, you should cast your net wide.

Who knows, you might

find the job for you at some company you’ve never even heard of before.

Ecommerce

1. Lazada Malaysia

Does Lazada need any further introduction? Perhaps not for the seasoned shopper, but for those interested in working with them, this ecommerce platform maintains a broad product offering in categories that range from fashion to household goods.

Employees get to enjoy

benefits like comprehensive medical insurance, a subsidised gym membership at

Celebrity Fitness, a company laptop, and more.

Some of the careers open

to fresh grads that you can snag here include:

Analyst, Performance Monitoring & Planning

Category Executive – Groceries

Guided Sales – Various Categories (Contract)

Category Executive – Muslimahwear (Contract)

Category Executive – Mother & Baby (Contract)

Check them out and get hired here.

2. Photobook Worldwide

Photobook Worldwide is a company that provides fully personalised photo albums and various other photo products.

The types of benefits

you’d enjoy here as an employee are free parking, medical benefits, annual

retreats, and free staff credits for its own products.

Some of the careers open

to fresh grads that you can snag here include:

Photographer cum Videographer

Product Sourcing & Development Executive

Marketing Executive (Marketplace)

Marketing Executive (Partnerships)

Check them out and get hired here.

3. Shopline

Founded in 2013, Shopline is a platform that allows merchants to quickly and easily create their own online shops that can be viewed on all mobile devices.

They practise flexible

working hours, have a flat structure environment where one can work

independently, provide a company laptop, vacation fund, and comprehensive

medical insurance, among other benefits.

Some of the careers open

to fresh grads that you can snag here include:

Graphic/Multimedia Designer

Key Accounts Manager – Health & Beauty

& Fashion

& Fashion Lead Generation Specialist/Telemarketer

Check them out and get hired here.

Education

4. Q-Dees

Q-Dees is an award-winning preschool and

primary school enrichment programme provider established more than 25 years

ago.

Benefits you’ll be able to enjoy while working here include access to Nintendo Switch games, Netflix, a weekly Zumba activity, and a good insurance package.

Some of the careers open

to fresh grads that you can snag here include:

Copywriter & Marketing Communications

Executive

Executive Head of Advertising & Promotions (Marcomm

Expert)

Check them out and get hired here.

5. Smart Reader Worldwide

Smart Reader Worldwide group offers a wide range of learning programmes that are specially designed for children aged 1 and a half to working adults who wish to increase their proficiency in the English language.

They’ve only got one

role open to fresh grads:

Check them out and get hired here.

F&B

6. Dine Inn Malaysia

Originally from Singapore, Dine Inn Malaysia is a startup that acts as a one-stop community marketplace where people can enjoy homecooked culinary experiences.

Some of the careers open

to fresh grads that you can snag here include:

Marketing/Business Development Executive

Graphic Designer – SPOC PLAN E

Check them out and get hired here.

7. Eatigo Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Eatigo was founded in 2013 with a mission to connect empty tables in restaurants to the empty stomachs of customers by offering time based discounts of up to 50% every day at all participating restaurants. It’s backed by Tripadvisor and is available across Southeast Asia and beyond.

Some of the careers open

to fresh grads that you can snag here include:

Operations Executive

Account Management Executive

Check them out and get hired here.

FMCG

8. Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive manufactures oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition products under internationally recognised brand names such as Colgate, Palmolive, Protex, Ajax, and more.

They’ve only got one

role open to fresh grads:

Indirect Procurement Manager

Check them out and get hired here.

9. Nestlé

Nestlé is a global food giant with over 5,500 employees and 7 factories across Malaysia. Chances are that if you open up your pantry to look at the food products in there, you’ll at least find one that’s produced under Nestlé.

Working here, you’ll

get to enjoy a flexi benefit scheme, an interest free car loan, housing loan

subsidy, and staff purchase discounts.

They’ve only got one

role open to fresh grads:

Nestlé Digital Apprentice

Check them out and get hired here.

Healthcare

10. Across Asia Assist (M) Sdn Bhd

Across Asia Assist (AAA) operates a 24/7 contact centre, providing assistance related to medical, travel, roadside, health and lifestyle. As they’re a regional company, you could get the opportunity to travel as an employee.

They’ve only got one role open to fresh grads:

Full Stack React JS/React Native Developer

Check them out and get hired here.

11. Amedix Sdn Bhd

Amedix Sdn Bhd has been an established company since 1990, pioneering new concepts in dental solutions.

At the office, they encourage

commission sharing across all employees and offer the benefit of health

insurance.

Some of the careers open

to fresh grads that you can snag here include:

Product Sales Specialist

Service Engineer

Check them out and get hired here.

12. VISTA Eye Specialist

VISTA Eye Specialist is a centre providing laser vision correction that has won several best employer awards over the years. They invest in training and developing the personnel that they recruit.

As for benefits, they

provide medical and group personal accident insurance and sponsored vision correction,

among others.

They’ve only got one

role open to fresh grads:

Check them out and get hired here.

Logistics

13. Ninja Van

Ninja Van is a technology company that was founded in mid-2014 to provide ecommerce logistics, and to date, they have delivered more than 8 million parcels across 6 countries.

They’ve only got one

role open to fresh grads:

Check them out and get hired here.

14. Sparrow Freight (M) Sdn Bhd

Sparrow Freight (M) Sdn Bhd is wholly owned by Seaswift Group, which was established in 1989. Over the years, the company has developed to offer a full service of international logistics, primarily offering air freight and ocean freight services.

They’ve only got one

role open to fresh grads:

Junior Accounts cum Admin Executive

Check them out and get hired here.

Media & Marketing

15. GrowthOps

GrowthOps was formed from the merger of 8 independent technology, advertising, strategy, marketing, and people businesses. They now operate along the intersection of entrepreneurship, management consulting, advertising, and technology.

They’ve only got one

role open to fresh grads:

Check them out and get hired here.

16. INFLUASIA

Under INFLUASIA are digital publications like WORLD OF BUZZ, Lobak Merah and NOODOU. Cumulatively, it has a reach of over 200 million users on social media and more than 23 million readers on their portals per month.

Some benefits they quote

include media benefits, regular company activities, and the opportunity to

participate in their regular video content as a cast member.

Some of the careers open

to fresh grads that you can snag here include:

Client Relationship Manager

Videographer & Video Editor (Lobak Merah)

Check them out and get hired here.

17. MYC!

MYC! Malaysian Youth Community was established in 2000 by a former investment banker who was passionate about Youth Community Projects. They started out as a free social platform to help young people complete their education, but today they connect global brands and local businesses to Malaysian youth.

With them, you’re

allowed to use 10% of your time in the office to learn a new skill, and get

free breakfast on working Saturdays.

Some of the careers open

to fresh grads that you can snag here include:

Client Service Marketing Executive

Creative Designer

PR Liaison, Intelligence Networking, HR Admin

Brand Marketing Support Executive

Check them out and get hired here.

Telecommunication

18. FLEXIROAM

FLEXIROAM is a global mobile virtual network operator that currently has coverage in over 140 countries and has access to over 580 network operators globally. They also work with over 100 travel industry partners to serve customers from over 50 countries.

Benefits you get here as an employee include flexi hours, the ability to claim a certain amount of your vacation cost, medical claims, and the choice of using a company laptop.

They’ve only got one

role open to fresh grads:

Customer Success Executive

Check them out and get hired here.

19. MyKRIS International Berhad

MyKRIS International Berhad is a digital internet service provider that specialises in providing and managing internet and intranet network services to enterprises.

Working with them, you

get benefits that include a festive season hamper sent to your parents during CNY,

Hari Raya or Deepavali, a complimentary tea break with snacks, and

complimentary daily breakfast.

They’ve only got one

role open to fresh grads:

Corporate Sales Executive

Check them out and get hired here.

20. OPPO Malaysia

OPPO entered the mobile market in 2008 and have been expanding their brand reach ever since. As an employee at OPPO Malaysia, you’ll get medical claims, staff purchase discounts, and overseas company trips.

Some of the careers open

to fresh grads that you can snag here include:

Account Officer (Branches)

Account Officer (AP)

Check them out and get hired here.

Bottom Line: One of the hardest things for me to do as a fresh grad who was job hunting was to actually begin looking for jobs. Hopefully this list can serve as an easy starting point, and now all that would be left to do is for you to research these companies a little more before sending in your application.

