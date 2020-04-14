If You’re A Fresh Grad Who Is Job Hunting This MCO, These 20 Companies Are Actively Hiring
Author’s Blurb: I remember clearly how I felt as a fresh grad feeling hopeless about my future, and back then there wasn’t even the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic and the dullness of being stuck at home due to the MCO. Despite this slump though, there are still rays of light peeking through, in the form of companies who are actively hiring fresh grads in particular.
This list isn’t meant
to be exhaustive as it’s simply categorised according to some different
industries in Malaysia, and under each industry we’ve listed several companies
each who are offering open positions to fresh graduates.
They may range from all-too-familiar names to ones that don’t make their online presence very known, but as we all say in the job hunting world, you should cast your net wide.
Who knows, you might
find the job for you at some company you’ve never even heard of before.
Ecommerce
1. Lazada Malaysia
Does Lazada need any further introduction? Perhaps not for the seasoned shopper, but for those interested in working with them, this ecommerce platform maintains a broad product offering in categories that range from fashion to household goods.
Employees get to enjoy
benefits like comprehensive medical insurance, a subsidised gym membership at
Celebrity Fitness, a company laptop, and more.
Some of the careers open
to fresh grads that you can snag here include:
- Analyst, Performance Monitoring & Planning
- Category Executive – Groceries
- Guided Sales – Various Categories (Contract)
- Category Executive – Muslimahwear (Contract)
- Category Executive – Mother & Baby (Contract)
Check them out and get hired here.
2. Photobook Worldwide
Photobook Worldwide is a company that provides fully personalised photo albums and various other photo products.
The types of benefits
you’d enjoy here as an employee are free parking, medical benefits, annual
retreats, and free staff credits for its own products.
Some of the careers open
to fresh grads that you can snag here include:
- Photographer cum Videographer
- Product Sourcing & Development Executive
- Marketing Executive (Marketplace)
- Marketing Executive (Partnerships)
Check them out and get hired here.
3. Shopline
Founded in 2013, Shopline is a platform that allows merchants to quickly and easily create their own online shops that can be viewed on all mobile devices.
They practise flexible
working hours, have a flat structure environment where one can work
independently, provide a company laptop, vacation fund, and comprehensive
medical insurance, among other benefits.
Some of the careers open
to fresh grads that you can snag here include:
- Graphic/Multimedia Designer
- Key Accounts Manager – Health & Beauty
& Fashion
- Lead Generation Specialist/Telemarketer
Check them out and get hired here.
Education
4. Q-Dees
Q-Dees is an award-winning preschool and
primary school enrichment programme provider established more than 25 years
ago.
Benefits you’ll be able to enjoy while working here include access to Nintendo Switch games, Netflix, a weekly Zumba activity, and a good insurance package.
Some of the careers open
to fresh grads that you can snag here include:
- Copywriter & Marketing Communications
Executive
- Head of Advertising & Promotions (Marcomm
Expert)
Check them out and get hired here.
5. Smart Reader Worldwide
Smart Reader Worldwide group offers a wide range of learning programmes that are specially designed for children aged 1 and a half to working adults who wish to increase their proficiency in the English language.
They’ve only got one
role open to fresh grads:
Check them out and get hired here.
F&B
6. Dine Inn Malaysia
Originally from Singapore, Dine Inn Malaysia is a startup that acts as a one-stop community marketplace where people can enjoy homecooked culinary experiences.
Some of the careers open
to fresh grads that you can snag here include:
- Marketing/Business Development Executive
- Graphic Designer – SPOC PLAN E
Check them out and get hired here.
7. Eatigo Malaysia Sdn Bhd
Eatigo was founded in 2013 with a mission to connect empty tables in restaurants to the empty stomachs of customers by offering time based discounts of up to 50% every day at all participating restaurants. It’s backed by Tripadvisor and is available across Southeast Asia and beyond.
Some of the careers open
to fresh grads that you can snag here include:
- Operations Executive
- Account Management Executive
Check them out and get hired here.
FMCG
8. Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive manufactures oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition products under internationally recognised brand names such as Colgate, Palmolive, Protex, Ajax, and more.
They’ve only got one
role open to fresh grads:
- Indirect Procurement Manager
Check them out and get hired here.
9. Nestlé
Nestlé is a global food giant with over 5,500 employees and 7 factories across Malaysia. Chances are that if you open up your pantry to look at the food products in there, you’ll at least find one that’s produced under Nestlé.
Working here, you’ll
get to enjoy a flexi benefit scheme, an interest free car loan, housing loan
subsidy, and staff purchase discounts.
They’ve only got one
role open to fresh grads:
- Nestlé Digital Apprentice
Check them out and get hired here.
Healthcare
10. Across Asia Assist (M) Sdn Bhd
Across Asia Assist (AAA) operates a 24/7 contact centre, providing assistance related to medical, travel, roadside, health and lifestyle. As they’re a regional company, you could get the opportunity to travel as an employee.
They’ve only got one role open to fresh grads:
- Full Stack React JS/React Native Developer
Check them out and get hired here.
11. Amedix Sdn Bhd
Amedix Sdn Bhd has been an established company since 1990, pioneering new concepts in dental solutions.
At the office, they encourage
commission sharing across all employees and offer the benefit of health
insurance.
Some of the careers open
to fresh grads that you can snag here include:
- Product Sales Specialist
- Service Engineer
Check them out and get hired here.
12. VISTA Eye Specialist
VISTA Eye Specialist is a centre providing laser vision correction that has won several best employer awards over the years. They invest in training and developing the personnel that they recruit.
As for benefits, they
provide medical and group personal accident insurance and sponsored vision correction,
among others.
They’ve only got one
role open to fresh grads:
Check them out and get hired here.
Logistics
13. Ninja Van
Ninja Van is a technology company that was founded in mid-2014 to provide ecommerce logistics, and to date, they have delivered more than 8 million parcels across 6 countries.
They’ve only got one
role open to fresh grads:
Check them out and get hired here.
14. Sparrow Freight (M) Sdn Bhd
Sparrow Freight (M) Sdn Bhd is wholly owned by Seaswift Group, which was established in 1989. Over the years, the company has developed to offer a full service of international logistics, primarily offering air freight and ocean freight services.
They’ve only got one
role open to fresh grads:
- Junior Accounts cum Admin Executive
Check them out and get hired here.
Media & Marketing
15. GrowthOps
GrowthOps was formed from the merger of 8 independent technology, advertising, strategy, marketing, and people businesses. They now operate along the intersection of entrepreneurship, management consulting, advertising, and technology.
They’ve only got one
role open to fresh grads:
Check them out and get hired here.
16. INFLUASIA
Under INFLUASIA are digital publications like WORLD OF BUZZ, Lobak Merah and NOODOU. Cumulatively, it has a reach of over 200 million users on social media and more than 23 million readers on their portals per month.
Some benefits they quote
include media benefits, regular company activities, and the opportunity to
participate in their regular video content as a cast member.
Some of the careers open
to fresh grads that you can snag here include:
- Client Relationship Manager
- Videographer & Video Editor (Lobak Merah)
Check them out and get hired here.
17. MYC!
MYC! Malaysian Youth Community was established in 2000 by a former investment banker who was passionate about Youth Community Projects. They started out as a free social platform to help young people complete their education, but today they connect global brands and local businesses to Malaysian youth.
With them, you’re
allowed to use 10% of your time in the office to learn a new skill, and get
free breakfast on working Saturdays.
Some of the careers open
to fresh grads that you can snag here include:
- Client Service Marketing Executive
- Creative Designer
- PR Liaison, Intelligence Networking, HR Admin
- Brand Marketing Support Executive
Check them out and get hired here.
Telecommunication
18. FLEXIROAM
FLEXIROAM is a global mobile virtual network operator that currently has coverage in over 140 countries and has access to over 580 network operators globally. They also work with over 100 travel industry partners to serve customers from over 50 countries.
Benefits you get here as an employee include flexi hours, the ability to claim a certain amount of your vacation cost, medical claims, and the choice of using a company laptop.
They’ve only got one
role open to fresh grads:
- Customer Success Executive
Check them out and get hired here.
19. MyKRIS International Berhad
MyKRIS International Berhad is a digital internet service provider that specialises in providing and managing internet and intranet network services to enterprises.
Working with them, you
get benefits that include a festive season hamper sent to your parents during CNY,
Hari Raya or Deepavali, a complimentary tea break with snacks, and
complimentary daily breakfast.
They’ve only got one
role open to fresh grads:
- Corporate Sales Executive
Check them out and get hired here.
20. OPPO Malaysia
OPPO entered the mobile market in 2008 and have been expanding their brand reach ever since. As an employee at OPPO Malaysia, you’ll get medical claims, staff purchase discounts, and overseas company trips.
Some of the careers open
to fresh grads that you can snag here include:
- Account Officer (Branches)
- Account Officer (AP)
Check them out and get hired here.
Bottom Line: One of the hardest things for me to do as a fresh grad who was job hunting was to actually begin looking for jobs. Hopefully this list can serve as an easy starting point, and now all that would be left to do is for you to research these companies a little more before sending in your application.
Featured Image Credit: FLEXIROAM