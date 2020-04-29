If You’ve Seen “The Devil Wears Prada” At Least 3 Times, You’ll Have No Problem Acing This Quiz

  1. “Florals? For spring? ________.”

  2. “All right, everyone! _____ your loins!”

  3. “Okay, can you please spell ‘________’?”

  4. “You eat _____, for Christ’s sake.”

  5. “Details of your ________ do not interest me.”

  6. -“Are you wearing the…”
    -“The ___________? Yeah, I am.”

  7. “That’s really what this multibillion-dollar industry is all about anyway, right? ___________.”

  9. “By all means, ____________. You know how that thrills me.”

  10. “A million girls would ____________.”

  11. “Let me know when your whole life goes up in smoke. That means it’s time for ____________.”

  12. “I need the new ‘__________’ book for the twins.”

  13. -“I will be back in 15 minutes. Wish me luck!”
    -“___________.”

  14. “I got a fax from Miranda Priestly herself, saying that of all the assistants she had, you were by far her biggest disappointment. And that if I don’t hire you, ____________.”

