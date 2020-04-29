If You’ve Seen “The Devil Wears Prada” At Least 3 Times, You’ll Have No Problem Acing This Quiz Posted on April 29, 2020 by admin “Florals? For spring? ________.” “All right, everyone! _____ your loins!” “Okay, can you please spell ‘________’?” “You eat _____, for Christ’s sake.” “Details of your ________ do not interest me.” -“Are you wearing the…”-“The ___________? Yeah, I am.” “That’s really what this multibillion-dollar industry is all about anyway, right? ___________.” “By all means, ____________. You know how that thrills me.” “A million girls would ____________.” “Let me know when your whole life goes up in smoke. That means it’s time for ____________.” “I need the new ‘__________’ book for the twins.” -“I will be back in 15 minutes. Wish me luck!”-“___________.” “I got a fax from Miranda Priestly herself, saying that of all the assistants she had, you were by far her biggest disappointment. And that if I don’t hire you, ____________.” TV and Movies Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Related Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool