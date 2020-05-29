Iggy Azalea reveals her diet secrets after body shaming saga

Iggy Azalea works hard for her enviable hourglass curves.

And earlier this week, the Australian-born rapper responded directly to an Instagram fan who asked the secret behind her six-pack abs.

In the comments section of a photo that saw her revealing her toned torso in a grey activewear ensemble, the 29-year-old said diet is key.

‘That’s when my abs show more’: Iggy Azalea, 32, revealed her diet secrets earlier this week on Instagram, after furiously shutting down a body shamer who said she’s ‘gaining weight’

‘Whats a good workout routine for abs,’ the follower asked on Monday, to which Iggy responded: ‘For me, diet is what does the trick. When I eat pretty basic, clean.

‘Whole fruits (foods), meat and vegetables, that’s when my abs start to show more.’

Iggy had posted a photo of herself showing off her cleavage, tiny waist and toned tummy in a zip-up crop top and matching leggings while posing outside.

She styled her extra long platinum extensions out and straight, and concealed her gaze behind tinted sunglasses.

The exchange occurred just days after the Fancy star shut down a body shamer in the comments section of another Instagram post.

Last week, Iggy took offence to a follower who said she was ‘gaining weight’ but ‘still fab’.

‘The obsession is unhealthy’: Meanwhile, just last week, Iggy shut down a body shamer who said she’s ‘gaining weight’ but ‘still fab’ in the comments section of another Instagram post

Hollywood Unlocked shared a screenshot of the exchange, where Iggy replied directly: ‘Why do I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies?

‘The obsession with my body you guys have is unhealthy. I posted a picture of my body just last week. I HAVE A F***ING SIX PACK.

‘Please get a life. Every image I post does not need to be of my body,’ the Mo Bounce artist continued.

In the photos, Iggy posed in a tan long-sleeved crop top and black leggings.

Her flat stomach was concealed from view, only giving fans a good look at her petite upper body and glamorous hair and makeup.

The Sydney-born artist, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, captioned the post: ‘Shed a light on me. Hold me up to the sun, until I catch fire.’