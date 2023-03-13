Ignite Visibility Publishes SEO Study Revealing the Biggest Investments for 2023

Top digital marketing firm, Ignite Visibility, releases an SEO industry study covering marketing professionals’ biggest investment plans for 2023.

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — San Diego-based Ignite Visibility recently surveyed over 120 marketing professionals about their present SEO and content marketing strategies and their outlook going into 2023.

Key takeaways from the study include:

73% of marketers have turned to YouTube as an important part of their SEO strategy in 2023.

The majority of marketers noted they saw no change in their rankings after the Helpful Content Update.

34% of marketers will spend the majority of their 2023 budget on video content, whereas only 10% of marketers will spend the majority of their budget on blog content.

The study provided valuable insights into what marketers see as high consumer demand for short-form videos. Consumers prefer short, high-impact, highly edited, and punchy videos over long-form videos, including how-tos, testimonials, or actionable strategies.

Another significant shift noted in these results is the overwhelming majority of marketers that expect their YouTube content to play a larger role in their 2023 SEO strategy. As Google HTML is getting more competitive, videos and images are showing up more frequently across search engine results.

With the introduction of Google’s Helpful Content Update, many marketers saw their content rankings improve, or remain the same. Before the update’s release, many marketers feared a rankings drop, so the increase inspired many creators to produce more high-quality content.

When asked about the survey’s results, Ignite Visibility CEO John Lincoln said, “I think the biggest takeaway from this study is that with all the different pillars of SEO, the biggest focus in 2023 is going to be using multimedia to increase the value of content marketing.”

About Ignite Visibility: Ignite Visibility is a premier full-service digital marketing agency based in San Diego, CA. Consistently named one of the top digital marketing agencies in the USA, Ignite Visibility has used the same strategies they use for clients to become a 6x Inc. 5000 company. To learn more, visit https://ignitevisibility.com/.

