iHub-Data at IIIT-Hyderabad to Host National Symposium on Data-driven Deep Disruptions

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Technology Innovation Hub for Data Banks, Data Services and Data Analytics (iHub-Data) at IIIT-Hyderabad will host a three-day National Symposium from 21-23 Nov 2022 on Data-Driven Deep Disruptions in association with IIIT Hyderabad.

iHub-Data was established by IIIT-Hyderabad under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) scheme funded by DST, Govt of India with an objective to bring closer different stakeholders – research community, academics, government officials, NGOs, industry leaders, incubating start-ups and social science critics – for enhancing or exploring mutual collaboration. The cornerstone development for iHub-Data lies at the interdisciplinary boundaries of science, engineering, and sociology that promises to have an impact on the larger society as such.

The 3-day event will feature keynote speeches by distinguished speakers from industry, academia and government sectors. There would be panel discussions, technical papers/poster presentations, workshops focusing on the latest trends in industry, as well as presentations on ongoing joint collaboration experiments using various Data Driven technologies in domains of Healthcare, Mobility/Transportation, Sustainable Buildings, Agriculture, Disaster management, and India specific problems, etc.

The event coincides with the second anniversary of iHub-Data and IIIT-Hyderabad’s silver jubilee celebrations. According to Prof U Deva Priyakumar, Academic Project Director of iHub-Data, symposiums like these would strengthen the complex ecosystem surrounding deep-tech research in niche areas by involving participation from business incubators, start-ups, NGOs, government departments, research institutions to name a few, and also provide more exciting real-time research opportunities for students and scholars, as they attempt to solve larger issues plaguing society.

Some of the topics that will be discussed include (a) Clinical Data for Neuroscience Research & Interventions, (b) Democratizing Drug Discovery, (c) Project iRASTE – Re-imagine Road Safety with the Predictive Power of AI, (d) Workshop on High Performance Computing (C-DAC, India), (e) Open Data Economy – Perspectives from a Regulator, (f) Deep-Tech in Sports etc.

About IIIT–Hyderabad

The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

