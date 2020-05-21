IISc researchers develop virus-like particle to deliver antibodies to cells | India News – Times of India

BENGALURU: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have found a novel vehicle to deliver antibodies to cells , breaking the cell-membrane barrier that prevents antibodies from entering the cell.

Monoclonal antibodies are those that originate from identical immune cells having a common origin. They are highly effective, non-toxic and can specifically target diseased cells, and are used in immunotherapy to treat psoriasis, cancer and autoimmune disorders. However, since antibodies are unable to cross the cell membrane, they have mainly been used against antigens present on the surface of cells.

While earlier research has found that delivering therapeutic antibodies into a cell to target antigens present inside requires a vehicle that can cross the cell membrane and that Virus-Like Particles (VLPs) have this ability, IISc researchers have now developed a VLP of a plant virus called the Pepper vein banding virus ( PVBV ) to use as a possible vehicle to deliver antibodies into a cell.

These VLPs can enter mammalian cells as well, despite being of plant origin, according to Prof HS Savithri from IISc’s department of biochemistry, and her team.

“The researchers genetically engineered the PVBV VLPs by adding the antibody-binding domain of a protein from Staphylococcus aureus bacteria to an exposed region of the coat protein of the VLP. The resultant is called a chimeric VLP. This chimera, when exposed to the antibodies that need to be transported, can recognize and bind to them to form a stable complex,” IISc said in a statement shared with TOI.

The interesting finding her team has shown, Savithri said, is that these particles, only when assembled can enter the cell, and not their subunits.

“This is because there seems to be a scaffold formed by the assembled particles that the membrane receptors recognize, something that does not happen when they are individual protein subunits. These antibody-bearing chimeric VLPs can enter mammalian cells and deliver the antibody inside, where it can neutralize the target antigen ,” Savithri added.

The researchers also chemically combined fluorescent molecules to the surface of the VLPs, which allows them to track and therefore check if the VLPs are delivering the antibodies to the right location. This, they say, is the important finding of the research. “…We can make antibodies enter the cell and show that the antibodies delivered are functional,” Savithri said, adding that this technique works if assembled viral structures are used.

The study is a proof of concept showing the advantages of using biodegradable, non-infectious and rod-shaped plant VLPs. Further research can be conducted on animal models to test the delivery of antibodies to specific cells, such as cancer cells. This can have immense therapeutic potential for the treatment of diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative disorders.