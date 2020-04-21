Ikea reveals best-kept secret

Being stuck inside for the foreseeable future has many of us thinking about the things we’d want to do if there was no lockdown.

Hugging loved ones, going away for the weekend or catching up with friends at the pub are just some of the things that cross most people’s minds.

But if tucking into a plate of delicious Swedish meatballs while shopping for flatpack furniture is top of your list, then you’re in luck.

Ikea has released its famous Swedish meatballs recipe, meaning you can recreate the dish from the comfort of your home – as well as discover what’s actually in their delicious creating.

In true Ikea fashion they’ve even made the recipe as easy to follow as possible, creating a printable “assembly instructions” card showing the six steps you need to follow, complete with illustrations.

media_camera Good news! You can make Ikea’s meatballs at home.

If you’ve ever wondered what’s in Ikea’s meatballs to make them taste so good, it’s beef mince, pork mince, garlic, onion, egg, milk and breadcrumbs.

For those looking for something to listen to while they prepare the dish, Ikea Australia has also released a series of podcast episodes focusing on how to set up a home office, creating space to entertain children and areas for exercise and wellbeing.

Ikea’s meatballs announcement went down well with people stuck at home who took to social media to applaud the chain for even “flat-packing” the recipe.

media_camera The recipe has been released as people around the world are in lockdown.

