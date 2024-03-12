iKOMG Partners with Cognacq-Jay Image to Elevate Sports Broadcasting Globally

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a landmark development for the broadcasting industry, iKOMG, a global frontrunner in satellite and live event broadcasting services, has announced a strategic cooperation with Cognacq-Jay Image, a leading provider of broadcast and digital media services. This collaboration marks a significant step in elevating sports broadcasting to unprecedented levels of innovation and reach.

IKOMG & CJI: A Synergistic Blend

iKOMG, with its comprehensive satellite capacity and partnerships with major satellite operators, brings a rich portfolio of broadcasting services. iKOMG goes beyond traditional broadcasting, offering live social media streaming & integration, multilingual commentary, and a worldwide network of OB vans and DSNGs for a truly global and interactive viewing experience.

With Cognacq-Jay Image’s advanced technology in live head end and complete playout solution enabling the creation and operation of 24/7 TV channels, we’ll ensure broadcasters are fully prepared for the intense season of sports programming coming in 2024. Adding its 99,99% Service Level Agreement (SLA) for broadcast solutions makes Cognacq-Jay Image an obvious choice in this highly demanding landscape.

“This collaboration is set to leverage both companies’ capabilities to offer unparalleled coverage and distribution, enabling us to extend and expand our service offer to clients” added Philippe Bonpunt CEO at Cognnacq-Jay Image.

Global Satellite Capacity: Unmatched Reach and Quality

iKOMG, renowned for its broad spectrum of satellite and live event broadcasting services, is one of the largest suppliers of OU Space Capacity worldwide. Our offerings, ranging from 4.5 to 36 MHz, are backed by partnerships with major satellite operators, covering a diverse array of bands and frequencies. Tailored to specific needs, our solutions ensure clients have the most efficient and flexible service options.

“The partnership with Cognacq-Jay Image marks a pivotal step forward in advancing the broadcast and distribution of premium sports content. Together, as industry leaders we will forge a new era of excellence in the this ever-evolving media landscape. To support this newly founded collaboration iKOMG’s Paris based SVP Sales, Arnaud Verhlac will serve as a primary point of contact for the region.” Commented Mitja Lovsin COO of iKO Media Group.

Our Commitment to Innovation and Support

Committed to broadcast excellence, 24/7 support and ongoing innovation, iKOMG and Cognacq-Jay Image merge operational efficiency with versatility, bridging continents and delivering premium sports broadcasts and high-quality content worldwide. Working together, this partnership will ensure that seamless round the clock sports broadcasts deliver enhanced viewer experiences globally.

About iKOMG

iKOMG stands at the forefront of the global broadcasting sector, renowned for its advanced satellite and live event broadcasting services, including state-of-the-art teleport facilities and a wide array of broadcasting solutions.

www.ikomg.com

About Cognacq-Jay Image

Cognacq-Jay Image is a leader in broadcast and digital media services, known for its pioneering work in OTT and 4K playout solutions. With a deep commitment to quality and innovation, CJI continues to be a pivotal player in the broadcasting industry.

www.cognacqjayimage.com

