‘I’ll never accept such words’: Yuvraj Singh lashes out at Shahid Afridi’s controversial remarks on PM Modi

Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has finally expressed his thoughts after Shahid Afridi’s recent controversial comments on India.

The Pak allrounder recently got into a lot of controversy for his remarks on India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a video clip reported by ABP news. It is said that the Afridi had visited Kashmir (POK) dressed in army fatigues.

Shahid Afridi over there said, “I’ve been deeply humbled by all the love shown to me by the people of Kashmir. I hope that there will be a team from Kashmir in the next edition of the PSL. If there will be a team from Kashmir, I will want to play for that team”.

Afridi had also taken to Twitter to comment on Kashmir. “It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris…just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir,” Afridi had written.

THE VIDEO:

Shahid Afridi abusing Our Army & PM Shri Narendra Modi. Kuchh din pahle apne hi desh ke kuchh Gaddar cricketer eske Foundations ke liye paise mang rahe the. Biggest Shame pic.twitter.com/eoe7FXD2TH — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) May 16, 2020

Responding to all this, Yuvraj Singh also decided to respond and hit Afridi with some hard criticism.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvi wrote: “Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind.”

HERE IS HIS POST:

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

Afridi’s comments have not sat well with netizens and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to social media to reply about the same.

“Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs.”

“Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” he added.

Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 17, 2020

While many are criticising the former Pakistan cricketer, some have even included Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh into this controversy after the two cricketers had pledged support to Afridi’s foundation in the fight against coronavirus.