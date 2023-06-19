Illuming Power among Nine B.C. Clean Energy Innovators Securing $5.2M to Drive Carbon-Negative Future

Funding from B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy to propel the commercial development and global scaling of clean energy innovations originating in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ – The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) has announced the allocation of $5.2M in non-dilutive funding to propel the development and global scaling of clean energy innovations originating in British Columbia. This funding, secured through CICE’s 2023 Open Call for Innovation, will drive the advancement of strategies and technologies aimed at achieving decarbonization. Nine B.C. clean energy innovators, including Illuming Power, were selected from a pool of over 100 applications, highlighting the province’s vibrant clean energy ecosystem and its commitment to building a sustainable and carbon-negative future.

“We are thrilled to be one of the nine clean energy innovators chosen by the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy to receive funding,” said Jeff Plato, CEO of Illuming Power. “This funding will enable us to propel our efforts towards a carbon-negative future and accelerate the transition from diesel engines to hydrogen fuel cells. With our fluorine-free proton exchange membrane and expanded graphite composite bipolar plate technology, we aim to create an advanced fuel cell stack design that not only reduces cost but also enhances performance and durability. This funding is a significant validation of our work and will support us in realizing our vision of a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape.”

The $5.2M in funding secured by the nine B.C. clean energy innovators is a testament to the province’s commitment to driving innovation and advancing the clean energy sector. The selected companies represent a diverse range of strategies and technologies aimed at decarbonization, and their efforts will contribute to the creation of a carbon-negative future.

With the support of CICE’s funding, Illuming Power and the other chosen companies will be able to expedite the commercial development and global scaling of their clean energy innovations. This infusion of capital will fuel their research, development, and deployment efforts, ultimately propelling the transition to a sustainable and carbon-negative energy landscape.

About Illuming Power:

Illuming Power Inc. is a leading clean energy company based in British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology and is dedicated to driving the adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. Illuming Power’s unique approach, integrating fluorine-free proton exchange membrane technology with expanded graphite composite bipolar plates, promises to revolutionize the performance, durability, and cost-efficiency of fuel cell stacks. With a focus on advancing the migration from diesel engines to hydrogen fuel cells, Illuming Power is actively working towards a cleaner and greener future.

