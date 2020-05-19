‘I’m Going To Blush’: Local Politician’s Coronavirus Briefing Takes NSFW Turn

A New York politician provided a much-needed moment of levity at her latest coronavirus briefing.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s presser took an unexpected turn at the weekend when she advised against handling other people’s tennis balls when courts in the county reopen.

“You can kick their balls, but you can’t touch them,” said Curran, eliciting giggles from those in attendance.

Smiling, she appeared to immediately regret her choice of words.

“I’m going to blush, sorry,” Curran continued, visibly struggling to stay composed.

“To avoid confusion between whose balls are whose, you can use a marker, like a Sharpie, to mark out an X or to put someone’s initials on them,” she managed to add, amid stifled laughter.

Check out the clip here: