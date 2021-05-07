Image Line FL Studio 20 Producer Edition Mac/Windows



FL Studio 20 represents today's most sought-after tools in Audio production today. Take full control of your creativity today with powerful and easy to use multi-track audio recording, MIDI piano roll editing, and over 80 plugins effects and virtual instruments today. Are you passionate about your music and audio production? Then FL Studio 20 is waiting for you.Multi-track Audio Recording Time-Stretching and Pitch-Shifting Pristine Audio EditingMix and master music to the highest professional standards. All the features you need to create today's most complex productions including, effects chains, audio sends, sidechain control, advanced automation, plugin delay compensation and more.Industry-leading Piano Roll Editor MIDI Recording and Control Pattern or Linear WorkflowStudio's Piano roll has the well-deserved reputation as the best Piano roll in the business. The Piano roll is used to send note and automation data to plugin instruments (sequencing). It includes a wide range of tools to aid complex score editing and manipulation.Over 80 Plugins IncludedFL Studio Producer includes over 80 instrument and effect plugins covering automation, sample playback/manipulation, synthesis, compression, delay, equalization filtering, flanging, phasing, chorus, reverb, distortion, bit-crushing and more. With FL Studio you will be ready to create just about any style.Features:Powerful mixing and automationThe best Piano Roll in the businessFlexible Browser and workflow featuresSupport for all VST standardsOver 80 instrument and plugin effects includedGet your copy of Image-Line FL Studio 20 Producer today at the guaranteed lowest price from Sam Ash with our 45-day return and 60-day price protection policy.

