"Imagine It, Make It": Creality ShareFest New Zealand Unleashes Creativity in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Creality, a pioneer in the field of 3D printing technology, proudly celebrates the successful conclusion of its ShareFest event on 23 March in Auckland, New Zealand, a pivotal moment in its global outreach. The event, themed “Imagine It, Make It” and held in collaboration with Creality’s local partner PB Tech at the PBTECH PENROSE in Auckland, drew enthusiastic responses from 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals. The event later saw wide coverage by local media.

Creality’s ShareFest has been a resounding global success in 2023 with notable stops in China, the USA, France, and Australia. Following the opening of Creality Store New Zealand site earlier, now, ShareFest Auckland further solidified Creality’s presence in the region.

Creality’s Rebranding Recapped

Diana, Creality’s Overseas Marketing Manager, looked back on the earlier brand renewal, emphasizing the core values of “USAVE” – Usable, Smart, Affordable, Versatile, Enjoyable. With the new slogan ‘Imagine It, Make It,’ Creality encourages users to unleash their creativity. This rebranding reflects Creality’s commitment to global 3DP community.

Product Unveiling and Hands-on Experiencing

Attendees witnessed the exclusive showcase of Creality’s latest offerings, representing a full 3DP ecosystem catering to a wide range of users. The hands-on experience allowed users to explore the creative possibilities, fostering a deeper connection with Creality’s products.

Community Engagement and Insights

Insightful discussions ranged from industrial applications of 3D printing to education and small business growth opportunities, underscoring Creality’s commitment to fostering a vibrant community of makers and innovators. Collaborations with PB Tech and local educational institutions further emphasized Creality’s dedication to nurturing the 3D printing ecosystem.

Model Contest and Festive Spirit

In keeping with tradition, the event hosted a model contest, celebrating the intersection of creativity with 3D printing and engraving technology. The Easter festive atmosphere added to the excitement and camaraderie among participants.

A(nother) Testimony to Creality’s Community Commitment

As the event drew to a close, attendees captured the essence of ShareFest New Zealand, emphasizing Creality’s dedication to inspiring creativity and nurturing the global 3D printing community.

In her closing remarks, Diana reiterated Creality’s brand spirit and commitment to expanding the ShareFest series globally: “As ever, we are committed to growing 3D printing ‘glocally’ and helping transform imagination into reality through 3DP. As you may have witnessed, we rally around our slogan of ‘Imagine It, Make It’ and we full-heartedly live our values of ‘USAVE’. We are seeing this happen right now, from the users we have here of all ages, genders and from all walks of life and that tries to ‘conjure anything and everything out’, and we expect to continue seeing it later, including for our 10th anniversary just around the corner. We vowed at our Australia event that we’ll carry ShareFest onto New Zealand, and we did it – in hands with our long-time partner PB Tech. I want to say, thank you all! In the future, we sincerely invite more users to join us in the journey of exploration and innovation.”

